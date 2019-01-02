Business Live: Wednesday 2 January

The number of first-time buyers getting on the property ladder with a mortgage
in the last 12 months was at its highest level since 2006, according to
estimates from Yorkshire Building Society.
Across the UK, 367,038 first-time buyers secured mortgages in 2018, up from
362,800 in 2017.
The figures suggest first-time buyer levels now represent half of all
homes bought with a mortgage.
The Yorkshire said its findings indicate the first-time buyer mortgage market
share across 2018 reached its highest levels since 1995, when 53% of all
mortgage-financed homes were bought by first-time buyers.
It made the calculations based on market-wide first-time buyer data from trade
association UK Finance using figures which run up to October.
Don't panic
BBC Radio 4
Today
After a dismal end of the year for the UK stock market, what are the prospects for 2019? There's plenty of talk about the impact of Brexit and a slowdown in global growth. But there are few reasons to panic, according to a couple of experts on Radio 4's Today.
Stock picker Stephen Clapham, founder of Behind the Balance Sheet, says suggestions of a crash are hugely overdone, and he can't see too much to be deeply concerned about. The fall on Wall Street is just a return to more sensible valuations, he believes.
Meanwhile, another investment expert, AJ Bell's Russ Mould, feels share price falls in the UK have thrown up some good buying opportunities. He says now is a good time to remember the adage: investing in what is comfortable is rarely profitable.
Versatile International Trading bought the business out of administration in September 2017.
Some 100 jobs are reported to be at risk.
Asia markets drop
Stocks in Asia have begun the new year on a sour note.
Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.4% in afternoon trade, while Australia's ASX 200 closed down 1.6%.
Japan markets were closed for a public holiday.
Aussie property prices slump
Australia's property market has experienced its sharpest drop since the global financial crisis, according to property analysts CoreLogic.
Nationally, housing prices fell 4.8% in 2018, led by Sydney and Melbourne, which saw declines of 8.9% and 7% respectively.
Don't expect bargain basement prices, though.
The most recent Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey ranked Australia as the world's third most expensive housing market, and ranked Sydney the second least affordable city after Hong Kong.
The paper says that staff voluntarily had sums deducted from their wages which was paid into a savings club. This meant their pay had fallen below the minimum wage and the alleged underpayment is about £3.5m a year for six years.
Also, Iceland issued guidance for staff to wear comfortable shoes. HMRC wants staff to refund staff for two shoe purchases a year - a nominal £20 each - going back six years.
The paper says HMRC declined to comment, and quotes Sir Malcolm Walker, the founder and chief executive of the chain, saying the dispute was "just madness".
Iceland is meeting Kelly Tolhurst, a junior government minister in the business department, later this month.
Air crash deaths spike in 2018
The number of deaths resulting from air crashes rose to 556 from 25 airliner accidents in 2018, up dramatically from just 44 the previous year.
Last year was worse than the five-year average of 480 fatalities, while 2017 was the safest year in aviation history, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
The worst accident was October's Lion Air crash, in which 189 people died when a Boeing 737 crashed into the Java sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta.
Jet Airways defaults on loan repayments
Indian airline Jet Airways has defaulted on a payment to a consortium of Indian banks, citing a "temporary cash flow mismatch".
The debt-laden airline has struggled recently due to intense price competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs.
Jet and its second-largest shareholder Etihad Airways are reportedly in talks with bankers on a rescue deal that may involve the Abu Dhabi-based airline increasing its stake in Jet.
BBC Radio 4
Greenwoods closes
Greenwoods Menswear is the latest retailer to cease trading.
The store's chains in the north of England have reportedly closed, eighteen months after it was rescued out of administration.
Business rates and retail expert Paul Mitchell tweets
Iceland faces 'bill for breaching wage rules'
Frozen food retailer Iceland is facing a £21m bill for breaching minimum wage rules, the Times is reporting.
Good morning
Happy New Year, and welcome to the first business live page of 2019. Unfortunately, for rail users, the year has kicked off with a 3.1% rise in fares. We'll try to bring you some better news as the day rolls on. Please stay with us.