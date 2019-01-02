Pound/Euro
Business Live: Wednesday 2 January

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil prices.

Summary

  1. More first-timers on the property ladder

    Estate agent window
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The number of first-time buyers getting on the property ladder with a mortgage in the last 12 months was at its highest level since 2006, according to estimates from Yorkshire Building Society.

    Across the UK, 367,038 first-time buyers secured mortgages in 2018, up from 362,800 in 2017.

    The figures suggest first-time buyer levels now represent half of all homes bought with a mortgage.

    The Yorkshire said its findings indicate the first-time buyer mortgage market share across 2018 reached its highest levels since 1995, when 53% of all mortgage-financed homes were bought by first-time buyers.

    It made the calculations based on market-wide first-time buyer data from trade association UK Finance using figures which run up to October.

  2. Don't panic

    BBC Radio 4

    Today

    share trader
    Copyright: Getty Images

    After a dismal end of the year for the UK stock market, what are the prospects for 2019? There's plenty of talk about the impact of Brexit and a slowdown in global growth. But there are few reasons to panic, according to a couple of experts on Radio 4's Today.

    Stock picker Stephen Clapham, founder of Behind the Balance Sheet, says suggestions of a crash are hugely overdone, and he can't see too much to be deeply concerned about. The fall on Wall Street is just a return to more sensible valuations, he believes.

    Meanwhile, another investment expert, AJ Bell's Russ Mould, feels share price falls in the UK have thrown up some good buying opportunities. He says now is a good time to remember the adage: investing in what is comfortable is rarely profitable.

  4. Greenwoods closes

    The company had more than 60 shops across the UK when it was placed in administration in September 2017
    Copyright: Google

    Greenwoods Menswear is the latest retailer to cease trading.

    The store's chains in the north of England have reportedly closed, eighteen months after it was rescued out of administration.

    Business rates and retail expert Paul Mitchell tweets

    Versatile International Trading bought the business out of administration in September 2017.

    Some 100 jobs are reported to be at risk.

  5. Asia markets drop

    A person walks in front of a stock board in China
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Stocks in Asia have begun the new year on a sour note.

    Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.4% in afternoon trade, while Australia's ASX 200 closed down 1.6%.

    Japan markets were closed for a public holiday.

  6. Aussie property prices slump

    Rooftops and pools in an Australian suburb.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Australia's property market has experienced its sharpest drop since the global financial crisis, according to property analysts CoreLogic.

    Nationally, housing prices fell 4.8% in 2018, led by Sydney and Melbourne, which saw declines of 8.9% and 7% respectively.

    Don't expect bargain basement prices, though.

    The most recent Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey ranked Australia as the world's third most expensive housing market, and ranked Sydney the second least affordable city after Hong Kong.

  7. Iceland faces 'bill for breaching wage rules'

    Iceland logo
    Copyright: Getty

    Frozen food retailer Iceland is facing a £21m bill for breaching minimum wage rules, the Times is reporting.

    The paper says that staff voluntarily had sums deducted from their wages which was paid into a savings club. This meant their pay had fallen below the minimum wage and the alleged underpayment is about £3.5m a year for six years.

    Also, Iceland issued guidance for staff to wear comfortable shoes. HMRC wants staff to refund staff for two shoe purchases a year - a nominal £20 each - going back six years.

    The paper says HMRC declined to comment, and quotes Sir Malcolm Walker, the founder and chief executive of the chain, saying the dispute was "just madness".

    Iceland is meeting Kelly Tolhurst, a junior government minister in the business department, later this month.

  8. Air crash deaths spike in 2018

    Rescuers sift through the wreckage of a plane crash in Cuba
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The number of deaths resulting from air crashes rose to 556 from 25 airliner accidents in 2018, up dramatically from just 44 the previous year.

    Last year was worse than the five-year average of 480 fatalities, while 2017 was the safest year in aviation history, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

    The worst accident was October's Lion Air crash, in which 189 people died when a Boeing 737 crashed into the Java sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

  9. Jet Airways defaults on loan repayments

    A line of Jet Airways airliner tails
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Indian airline Jet Airways has defaulted on a payment to a consortium of Indian banks, citing a "temporary cash flow mismatch".

    The debt-laden airline has struggled recently due to intense price competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs.

    Jet and its second-largest shareholder Etihad Airways are reportedly in talks with bankers on a rescue deal that may involve the Abu Dhabi-based airline increasing its stake in Jet.

