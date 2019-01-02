Business Live: Wednesday 2 January

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The number of first-time buyers getting on the property ladder with a mortgage in the last 12 months was at its highest level since 2006, according to estimates from Yorkshire Building Society.

Across the UK, 367,038 first-time buyers secured mortgages in 2018, up from 362,800 in 2017.

The figures suggest first-time buyer levels now represent half of all homes bought with a mortgage.

The Yorkshire said its findings indicate the first-time buyer mortgage market share across 2018 reached its highest levels since 1995, when 53% of all mortgage-financed homes were bought by first-time buyers.

It made the calculations based on market-wide first-time buyer data from trade association UK Finance using figures which run up to October.