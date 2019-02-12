Business Live: Oil jumps after Opec cuts

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

California is eyeing a proposal that would force tech firms to pay people for using their personal information.

In a speech on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he has asked his team to develop legislation to create a "data dividend".

He argued that "California's consumers should ... be able to share in the wealth that is created from their data."

The speech did not offer many details. But coming amid increasingly fierce debates about consumer privacy, it's the latest sign that that tech firms like Facebook and Google may be facing a future of increased regulation - even in the US.