HSBC profits disappoint
- HSBC profits up 16%
- Honda announcement expected at 8am
By Simon Read and Jill Treanor
HSBC profit misses estimates
HSBC posted a near 16% rise in pre-tax profit in 2018, but the result fell short of estimates.
Europe's largest bank reported profit before tax of $19.9bn (£15.4bn) last year, compared to $17.2bn in 2017. Analysts had expected around $22bn, according to Reuters.
"Despite more challenging market conditions at the end of the year and a weaker global economic outlook, we are committed to the targets we announced in June," chief executive John Flint said in a statement.
Shares fell 2% in afternoon trading in Hong Kong.
Good Morning
Welcome to today's Business Live page, we'll be with you throught the day.
Coming up at 8am we're expecting official confirmation from Honda about the closure of its Swindon car plant in 2022, with the loss of about 3,500 jobs.
At 9.30am we'll discover the latest Office for National Statistics unemployment figures for January.
Before then in company announcements there'll be Walmart and Asda quarter four figures, and interims from BHP Billiton and the International Hotel Group, with HSBC already having issued disappointing annual results this morning.
Please get in touch with your comments at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk.