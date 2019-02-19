HSBC profits disappoint

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

HSBC posted a near 16% rise in pre-tax profit in 2018, but the result fell short of estimates.

Europe's largest bank reported profit before tax of $19.9bn (£15.4bn) last year, compared to $17.2bn in 2017. Analysts had expected around $22bn, according to Reuters.

"Despite more challenging market conditions at the end of the year and a weaker global economic outlook, we are committed to the targets we announced in June," chief executive John Flint said in a statement.

Shares fell 2% in afternoon trading in Hong Kong.