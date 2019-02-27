Business Live: Wednesday 27 Feb

City of London
  1. Powell: Fed under no rush to raise rates

    The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has told a Senate Banking Committee that the central bank was in no rush to move interest rates, according to media reports.

    In January, the Fed indicated it wouldn't raise interest rates anytime soon, marking a turnaround from earlier statements that suggested it would gradually increase rates.

    The Federal Reserve has come under harsh criticism in recent months from US President Donald Trump. He has called the US central bank his "biggest threat", has said the bank has "gone crazy" and that it was "out of control"

    Presidents have generally in the past avoided criticising the Fed publicly, for fear of politicising the institution and undermining confidence in its decisions.

  2. 'Not ready for no-deal'

    The government has published its assessment of the impact of a no-deal Brexit on business and trade.

    The report said "some food prices are likely to increase" and customs checks could cost business £13bn a year in a no-deal scenario.

    Sophie Kilvert, a private client manager at Seven Investment Management, says:

    "It's quite clear that we're not ready for a no-deal in any way whatsoever. Sterling is certainly backing the fact that there is unlikely to be a no-deal, and if that reverses I would see sterling drop quite quickly."

  3. Good morning

    Yesterday, it was Persimmon, and today another housebuilder will report results: Taylor Wimpey.

    In contrast with Persimmon, its shares have gained recently. Like Persimmon, it has benefited from the taxpayer-funded Help to Buy scheme. However, how will it counter mounting concern about the effect on the economy, and the housing market, from Brexit?

    Marks and Spencer and Ocado have confirmed they are in discussions about a £1.8bn joint venture. If the two companies reach an agreement, it would give M&S a food delivery service for the first time. We'll be looking out for any updates on that this morning, plus more results.

