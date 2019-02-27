Business Live: Wednesday 27 Feb

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has told a Senate Banking Committee that the central bank was in no rush to move interest rates, according to media reports.

In January, the Fed indicated it wouldn't raise interest rates anytime soon, marking a turnaround from earlier statements that suggested it would gradually increase rates.

The Federal Reserve has come under harsh criticism in recent months from US President Donald Trump. He has called the US central bank his "biggest threat", has said the bank has "gone crazy" and that it was "out of control"

Presidents have generally in the past avoided criticising the Fed publicly, for fear of politicising the institution and undermining confidence in its decisions.