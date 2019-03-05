Business Live: Tuesday 5 March

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Disney has cut the size of the potential pay packet for its chief executive Bob Iger this year.

Mr Iger's salary, bonus and share scheme have all been pared back. That cuts his potential pay award by $13.5m.

Last year he made $66m.

The move comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Last year, in a non-binding vote at the AGM, investors rejected a pay award that could have paid Mr Iger $50m, in event that the deal to buy assets from 21st Century Fox went through.

"I am proud to be leading the Walt Disney Company through this important time and believe the changes I, with the board, have made are in the best interest of the company," Mr Iger said in a statement.