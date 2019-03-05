Business Live: Tuesday 5 March

Disney has cut the size of the potential pay packet for its chief executive Bob Iger this year.
Mr Iger's salary, bonus and share scheme have all been pared back. That cuts his potential pay award by $13.5m.
Last year he made $66m.
The move comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Last year, in a non-binding vote at the AGM, investors rejected a pay award that could have paid Mr Iger $50m, in event that the deal to buy assets from 21st Century Fox went through.
"I am proud to be leading the
Walt Disney Company through this important time and believe the
changes I, with the board, have made are in the best interest of
the company," Mr Iger said in a statement.
Ghosn granted bail by Tokyo court
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In a surpris decision, the former boss of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, has been granted bail by a Tokyo court.
The court set bail at one billion yen (£6.8m; $8.9m) and Japanese media reports said he could be released as early as Tuesday.
The auto executive has been in detention for more than three months.
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Bill Wilson
All times stated are UK
Disney boss pay curbed
Disney has cut the size of the potential pay packet for its chief executive Bob Iger this year.
Mr Iger's salary, bonus and share scheme have all been pared back. That cuts his potential pay award by $13.5m.
Last year he made $66m.
The move comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Last year, in a non-binding vote at the AGM, investors rejected a pay award that could have paid Mr Iger $50m, in event that the deal to buy assets from 21st Century Fox went through.
"I am proud to be leading the Walt Disney Company through this important time and believe the changes I, with the board, have made are in the best interest of the company," Mr Iger said in a statement.
Ghosn granted bail by Tokyo court
In a surpris decision, the former boss of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, has been granted bail by a Tokyo court.
The court set bail at one billion yen (£6.8m; $8.9m) and Japanese media reports said he could be released as early as Tuesday.
The auto executive has been in detention for more than three months.
Read more
Asia markets mixed
It's been a fairly muted session so far for markets in Asia.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.6%, while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1% in afternoon trading.
Chinese Premier unveils tax cuts
John Sudworth
China Correspondent
The National People's Congress has opened in Beijing with a warning that the economy faces a "tough struggle".
In his opening address, the Premier Li Keqiang unveiled tax cuts and other measures designed to counter the effects of slowing growth and the US China trade war.
Growth in consumption is slowing, Li Keqiang said, local budgetary deficits are large and external pressures, especially the US-China trade war, are having an adverse effect.
In response, he promised tax cuts, more bank lending and, in an announcement that won a loud murmur of approval from the 3,000 delegates, a reduction in road tolls.
Post update
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Good morning!
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page.
China is cutting taxes to help boost flagging economic growth.
The chief executive of Disney has seen his pay curbed, ahead of the firm's annual general meeting.
Plus we'll have more from the Geneva Motor Show.