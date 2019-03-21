Business Live: Thurs 21 March

PA Copyright: PA

Lord Simon Wolfson, chief executive of Next, has touched on the EU in the results statement.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty around the exact shape and form of the UK's future relationship with the EU. We can see no evidence that this uncertainty is affecting consumer behaviour in our sector.

Our feeling is that there is a level of fatigue around the subject that leaves consumers numb to the daily swings in the political debate," he said.

On preparations for Brexit, he says the business has "little reliance on Dover or Calais".

" Nonetheless we have put in place contingency plans to route more stock through alternative, lower risk, ports of entry if needed".

The government's proposed tariff regime would lead to net reduction in the tariffs of around £12m to £15m because the proposed reductions in tariffs from countries outside the EU would be more than offset by any increase in tariffs on goods we currently source from the EU and Turkey.

"In the medium term, our intention would be to pass on cost price improvements to customers, in the form of better pricing. In the context of £1.7bn of stock purchases, the savings would be relatively modest".