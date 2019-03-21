Live
Business Live: Thurs 21 March
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, Dow Jones, Oil prices
Summary
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
- Ted Baker profits down 26.1%
- Next profits dip by 0.4%
- Game profits up 20.3%
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, Dow Jones, Oil prices
Live Reporting
By Mary-Ann Russon and Jill Treanor
All times stated are UK
Avoid no-deal Brexit say manufacturers
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK - the new name for the EEF - told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that manufacturers were concerned about a no-deal Brexit.
"The feeling's running high around manufacturers that under any circumstances we must try to avoid [a 'no-deal' Brexit] and that at the moment it looks more likely than it has looked for many weeks, and that's a great concern to many of these manufacturers," he said.
Is there pent-up demand if there is a Brexit deal? He said 70% of manufacturers had put decisions on hold and had been building inventory.
People will be wearing clothes...
More from Next's chief executive Lord Wolfson.
"No one knows what the High Street will look like in ten years, but one thing is certain: the people walking down it will be wearing clothes. And hundreds of thousands of people will be employed in the design, manufacture, distribution, marketing and fulfilment of that product.
"We cannot decide how our customers will shop; our job is to adapt and serve them in whatever way they most want."
He said the retailer was maintaining the central guidance issued for the full year in January's trading statement.
"At our central guidance of full price sales growth of +1.7%, we estimate that group profit before tax would be around £715m, down -1.1% on last year."
Next to pass on lower tariffs
Lord Simon Wolfson, chief executive of Next, has touched on the EU in the results statement.
"There is still a great deal of uncertainty around the exact shape and form of the UK's future relationship with the EU. We can see no evidence that this uncertainty is affecting consumer behaviour in our sector.
Our feeling is that there is a level of fatigue around the subject that leaves consumers numb to the daily swings in the political debate," he said.
On preparations for Brexit, he says the business has "little reliance on Dover or Calais".
" Nonetheless we have put in place contingency plans to route more stock through alternative, lower risk, ports of entry if needed".
The government's proposed tariff regime would lead to net reduction in the tariffs of around £12m to £15m because the proposed reductions in tariffs from countries outside the EU would be more than offset by any increase in tariffs on goods we currently source from the EU and Turkey.
"In the medium term, our intention would be to pass on cost price improvements to customers, in the form of better pricing. In the context of £1.7bn of stock purchases, the savings would be relatively modest".
Dyson director quits
Game profits rise
British video game retailer Game has reported a 20.3% rise in pre-tax profits for the six months to 26 January 2019.
Profits rose to £14.8m, compared to £12.3m for the same period in 2018.
However revenues fell 4.7% from £517.4m to £492.9m.
"Despite the market backdrop, the group... and maintained its gross profit rate," said Game's chief executive Martyn Gibbs.
"Exclusives on new game releases, sales growth in higher margin categories and focusing on our multichannel and specialist customer offerings helped to offset a weaker console hardware market and the continued structural decline of the preowned market."
He added that Game's flexible lease policy had enabled the retailer to gain rent reductions from landlords on retail spaces, which enabled it deliver "considerable cost savings" across its stores.
Persimmon's 'homebuyer's retention'
Persimmon - the house builder whose chief executive Jeff Fairburn left last year because of "distraction" over his pay - says it is becoming the first major UK housebuilder to adopt "a homebuyer's retention".
The FTSE 100 company says it will write into standard contracts that 1.5% of the total home value (equating to around 6% of the build fabric costs) can be withheld by the buyer's solicitor until any faults identified when the keys are released are resolved.
The average amount withheld, based on current selling prices, will be approximately £3,600 per home.
Next reports slip
Full-year profits at retailer next have dipped by 0.4% to £722.9 to £726.1m
"The Next Group has delivered profits exactly in line with the guidance we issued in January 2019 and we are maintaining our guidance for the year ahead," the chairman Michael Roney said.
"As anticipated, the year to January 2019 was challenging for Next as we continued to experience a structural change in our business, with sales continuing to transfer from our stores to online," he added.
Ted Baker hit by difficult trading conditions
Fashion retailer has reported pre-tax profits of £50.9m for the 52 weeks ended 26 January 2019, down 26.1% from £68.8m in the previous year.
Group revenue rose 4.4% to £617.4m, while retail sales were up 4.2% to £461m. Online sales rose 20.4% to £121.7m.
"Ted Baker has continued to grow across each of the brand's distribution channels despite difficult trading conditions across a number of the Group's global markets," said Ted Baker's acting chief executive Lindsay Page.
"This resilient sales performance again reflects the strength of the brand, the talent of our teams, and the quality of our collections."
Changing advertising
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Sir John Hegarty, founder of the agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, has been talking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme about the impact of the likes of Google on the advertising industry.
This follows yesterday's €1.49bn (£1.28bn) fine for Google from the EU for blocking rival online search advertisers.
"The argument always is are they disrupting for good or are they disrupting just for their own purposes," he says.
In the past he said, advertising used creativity and you knew newpapers were priced in a certain way because they carried advertising. Now, advertising is more targeted by what people are watching.
Businesses: 'We're ready'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money programme invited several business leaders to give an update on their Brexit preparations this morning.
"Unfortunately, we've got to the stage where there isn't anything anyone can say, unless there's a really clear obvious process to move Brexit - there just isn't any clarity," Brian Palmer, the chief executive of Northumberland-based robotics manufacturer Tharsus told Wake Up to Money.
Joost Visbeen, chief executive of Daily Logistics Group, which imports into the UK from the Netherlands, says his firm has invested significantly into IT infrastructure to cope with future customs paperwork between the UK and the Netherlands.
"At the moment we're now 90% prepared," he said.
Claudio D'amore, founder of Swiss watchmaker Code 41, which exports 10% of its stock to the UK, says customs after Brexit will be a problem, but the firm is prepared for any eventuality.
"Of course, there will be some increase in taxes and complications at the customs, but with this we're already prepared. [The UK] will become for us just another export country...of course there [are] troubles, but when there is a crisis like this, there's also a good opportunity to improve your business."
Asian stocks broadly higher
Asian stocks were broadly higher as the US Federal Reserve sounded dovish at a monetary policy meeting.
The US Federal Reserve does not expect to raise interest rates for the rest of 2019 amid slower economic growth.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite was 0.6% higher.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.2%.
Why hasn't the pound moved more?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Movements in the pound are a focus for the markets during the Brexit debates in parliament. It is up 4% this year.
George Godber of Polar Capital told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that there "could be a big shift in sterling next week".
For now, he said: "No one knows what's going on so you get very jumpy events but [the markets] keep focusing back on the chance of a no-deal being highly unlikely".
The pound could reach $1.40 and $1.50 if there is a deal, he said. "If we end up crashing out with no-deal I expect sterling to be down to $1.20".
On Wednesday, the pound dropped to as low as $1.3147, having rallied to a nine-month high of nearly $1.34 last week.
Mitsubishi could move production to UK
Japanese carmaker, Mitsubishi, is considering moving some production to the UK.
That's according to the Times, which says industry sources have confirmed that Sunderland could yet begin production of a Mitsubishi.
It says Nissan is in a cross-shareholding alliance with Mitsubishi, and that if there is a satisfactory outcome to Brexit negotiations, Mitsubishi could take up spare capacity in the factory, which is capable of producing more than 500,000 cars a year - but last year made 442,000.
It comes after Toyota said yesterday ithat t would start manufacturing hybrid cars for Suzuki at one of its UK factories.
Disney prepares to take on streaming rivals
BBC Radio 5 Live
On Wednesday, Disney officially completed its acquisition of 21 Century Fox assets for $71bn.
It is widely believed that Disney is now planning to take on content streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.
“It’s a huge deal. Everyone expects that the combination of Fox and Disney will change entertainment not just in the US, but also the rest of the world," Meg James, the Los Angeles Times' corporate media reporter told BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money programme.
While previously you needed to be a fairly large production house to have content do well with a mainstream audience, she says now smaller, independent producers have a more even playing ground.
"It's good news for small producers...now everyone seems to have money to wave around to pay for content," Ms James said.
In the papers today
In the papers today, other than Brexit, are several interesting business stories.
The Telegraph is reporting that Brexit turmoil has stalled government attempts to reboot the British car industry. Business Secretary Greg Clark was meant to open a new car battery factory on Thursday and announce government investment, but had to cancel due to current political turmoil.
Several papers have covered the news that the boss of B&Q owner Kingfisher Véronique Laury is to depart the business, following yet another year of falling group profits.
Also in the Times - Bill Winters, the group chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank, is facing scrutiny from investors over his pension arrangements.
In other news, British Retail Consortium has revealed a rather worrying report that 115 retail workers in the UK are being attacked every day and crime prevention cost retailers £1bn.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the Business Live Blog.
Today the Office for National Statistics will be releasing a raft of new statistics on retail sales, property transactions and public sector finances at 09:30.
We'll also have the full-year results for fashion retailers Ted Baker and Next, video game chain Game and mutual life and pensions firm Royal London Group.
And later today at the EU summit, leaders will be discussing trade with China, as well as a session on Brexit.
Have a point of view? Drop us a line on bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk.