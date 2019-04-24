Connected World news stream

Posted at 11:5211:52How China's GPS 'rival' Beidou is plotting to go globalPratik JakharBBC MonitoringPratik JakharBBC MonitoringChina's Beidou is being used in everything from ploughing to precision missiles, but can it go global?Read morenext
How China's GPS 'rival' Beidou is plotting to go global
China's Beidou is being used in everything from ploughing to precision missiles, but can it go global?
UK at odds with cyber-allies over Huawei
Technology desk editor
The US has been pressing other nations to ban use of the Chinese firm's 5G kit on security grounds.
UK to allow Huawei to help build 5G
The US wants its intelligence allies, including the UK, to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant.