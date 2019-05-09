Business Live: Thursday 9 May

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The world's two largest economies are poised to kick off another round of trade talks in Washington on Thursday.

It comes against a backdrop of rising hostility between the two sides as the US prepares to hit China with new tariffs, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind.

Ahead of the discussions, Mr Trump accused China's leaders of breaking the deal the US was negotiating on trade.

"They broke the deal... They can't do that. So they'll be paying," Mr Trump told a campaign rally in Florida.

