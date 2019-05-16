Business Live: Walmart shares up after results

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Pret a Manger is reportedly planning to buy rival Eat and turn the chain's 94 stores into vegetarian outlets.

Pret, which has 400 stores in the UK, has four branded as "Veggie Pret" and is aiming to jump on the trend for vegetarian and vegan foods.

It comes as plant-based foods are increasing in popularity, with shares in US company Beyond Meat soaring at this month's stock market debut.

Both Pret a Manger and Eat declined to comment.