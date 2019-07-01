Business Live: Mon 1 July

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

What will happen to oil prices, could they climb back up to $100 a barrel? James Spencer, managing director of Portland Oil, said that speculating is not helpful.

He told Wake Up To Money: "Nobody likes armchair speculation because you can talk up a market."

But he added: "What matters in the day-to-day is whether supply and demand are balanced.

"So just because, for example, there's a narrative that says oil is going to slowly diminish in use, although that's unlikely because consumption is rising every year, then supply and demand will be out of balance and prices can really surge."