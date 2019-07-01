Business Live: Mon 1 July

What will happen to oil prices, could they climb back up to $100 a barrel? James Spencer, managing director of Portland Oil, said that speculating is not helpful.
He told Wake Up To Money: "Nobody likes armchair speculation because you can talk up a market."
But he added: "What matters in the day-to-day is whether supply and demand are balanced.
"So just because, for example, there's a narrative that says oil is going to slowly diminish in use, although that's unlikely because consumption is rising every year, then supply and demand will be out of balance and prices can really surge."
Opec: will oil production be cut again?
The 176th meeting of Opec is being held in Vienna this week when the 14 member countries will discuss oil production levels and prices.
They're expected to extend production cuts, but what will that mean for the price of oil?
"Their hand is not going to be forced in the same way that it would have been if trade talks in Osaka, part of the G20, had gone differently," James Spencer, managing director, Portland Fuel told Wake Up To Money.
"As it worked out, America and China seem to have had a rapprochement, so because there's been a easing of those tensions, Opec will feel less obliged to increase the production cuts."
He reckons productions cuts will be maintained, "which will be cost neutral on oil prices".
Network Rail among bidders for British Steel
Network Rail is looking to buy part of British Steel.
The railway infrastructure company has bid for British Steel's rail services business.
State-owned Network Rail wants to take over the division responsible for the welding, finishing and storing of rails for the UK's train network.
The deadline for bidders to put in offers for all or part of the troubled firm was last night.
British Steel was placed in compulsory liquidation in May.
Speculation on oil prices is 'unhelpful'
British banks defy Brexit gloom
British banks have defied the Brexit gloom to increase their profits by a third, outpacing the Eurozone, according to figures compiled The Banker.
Meanwhile, a number of European countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, saw their banking profits tumble during the year.
The UK was boosted by strong profits at HSBC, which were pushed higher by its retail banking and wealth management divisions, according to the industry list.
HSBC also made large profits in Asia, casting aside concerns over the prospect of a trade war between the US and China.
Good morning
Welcome to today's Business Live page, the first one of July.
Today we'll be talking oil prices, British Steel, Neil Woodford and all the breaking business news.
Do get in touch with your thoughts at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk