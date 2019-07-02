Business Live: Tues 2 July

Kim Kardashian West is to change the brand name for her latest fashion line following accusations of cultural appropriation.
Some Japanese people on social media complained that the trademarked brand, Kimono Intimates - a play on her name - disrespected traditional clothing.
Kardashian West initially defended the name last week, saying she would not change it.
But on Tuesday, she said she would announcing a new name in due course.
'City must support green finance initiatives'
The City must be at the heart of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, the government has said as it launches a "green finance strategy".
The strategy includes a £5m green home finance fund to introduce products such as green mortgages to encourage people to upgrade the energy efficiency of their houses.
City minister John Glen told the Today programme: "Green finance is about helping financial institutions to measure risk from transitioning to a greener economy. We are setting out a ranger of initiatives.
"A task force created by [Bank of England] governor Carney has produced a series of recommendations for all companies. I believe that in our market economy the capital markets will relish this challenge.
"We have to make sure the City is fully tuned into this ambition."
Trade wars 'not good'
"Trade wars are not good for global growth," Laura Lambie senior investment director for Investec Wealth & Investment, told Wake Up To Money.
She was responding to the new US threat to add $4bn tariffs to EU goods, including Scotch whisky.
"Despite the temporary reprieve we've had on the back of the G20 announcement that trade talks will resume between the US and China, [tariffs] are an ongoing problem that we're going to have to deal with."
US threatens EU with more tariffs
the US government last night ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threatening tariffs on $4bn of additional EU goods.
The US Trade Representative’s office released a list of additional products - including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky - that could be hit with tariffs, on top of products worth $21bn that were announced in April.
The US said it was adding 89 tariff sub-categories to its initial list, including a variety of metals, in response to public comments, but gave no further explanation.
China to open financial sector sooner
Li Keqiang, China’s premier, said this morning the country would open up its financial sector ahead of schedule and champion globalisation.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Dalian, Li said full foreign ownership of securities firms, futures businesses and life insurance companies will be allowed by 2020
It’s the latest step by China’s policy makers to open up the country’s $44 trillion financial industry to overseas competition.
Investors remain locked out of Woodford fund
Neil Woodford's flagship fund will remain locked for investors, it was confirmed late yesterday.
The extension, announced as the initial 28-day suspension expired, means investors will have to wait at least another month to withdraw their money.
Investors in the Equity Income Fund have now not been able to access their money since 3 June.
Withdrawals were frozen after rising numbers of investors asked for their money back.
"It remains in the best interests of all investors in the fund to continue the suspension," Link, the regulated manager of the fund, said in a letter to investors posted on its website.
