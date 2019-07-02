Business Live: Tues 2 July

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Kim Kardashian West is to change the brand name for her latest fashion line following accusations of cultural appropriation.

Some Japanese people on social media complained that the trademarked brand, Kimono Intimates - a play on her name - disrespected traditional clothing.

Kardashian West initially defended the name last week, saying she would not change it.

But on Tuesday, she said she would announcing a new name in due course.