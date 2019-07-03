Business Live: Weds 3 July

STEPHANIE LECOCQ Copyright: STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The outgoing head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi leaves big shoes to fill, according to Sue Noffke, UK equities fund manager at Schroders.

She told Radio Five Live that Christine Lagarde, who is currently head of International Monetary Fund and who has been tapped to replace him, does not have his monetary policy experience.

Draghi had a "whatever it takes moment" to deploy a range of monetary policy tools during the financial crisis, Ms Noffke said.

But Ms Lagarde does not have that experience and her nomination comes at a time that the eurozone faces challenges around growth and inflation, Ms Noffke explained.

Nevertheless, Ms Lagarde does bring "very fine" negotiating skills and she played a key role in negotiating bailouts during the financial crisis, Ms Noffke said.

"[Draghi] does leave a very strong legacy and pretty big shoes for Christine - if she ultimately does take that join - to fill."