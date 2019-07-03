Business Live: Weds 3 July

Like-for-like sales at supermarket giant Sainsbury's slipped by 1.6% in the first quarter.
Grocery sales fell by 0.5% and general merchandise, which includes things like white goods and batteries, fell by 3.1%. Clothing sales were down 4.5%.
Sainsbury's boss, Mike Coupe, said: "We continue to adapt our business to changing shopping habits and made good progress in a challenging market."
Draghi 'leaves big shoes to fill'
BBC Radio 5 Live
STEPHANIE LECOCQCopyright: STEPHANIE LECOCQ
The outgoing head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi leaves big shoes to fill, according to Sue Noffke, UK equities fund manager at Schroders.
She told Radio Five Live that Christine Lagarde, who is currently head of International Monetary Fund and who has been tapped to replace him, does not have his monetary policy experience.
Draghi had a "whatever it takes moment" to deploy a range of monetary policy tools during the financial crisis, Ms Noffke said.
But Ms Lagarde does not have that experience and her nomination comes at a time that the eurozone faces challenges around growth and inflation, Ms Noffke explained.
Nevertheless, Ms Lagarde does bring "very fine" negotiating skills and she played a key role in negotiating bailouts during the financial crisis, Ms Noffke said.
"[Draghi] does leave a very strong legacy and pretty big shoes for Christine - if she ultimately does take that join - to fill."
UK warehouses already 'full' ahead of Brexit
BBCCopyright: BBC
UK warehouses are "full", raising doubts about the ability of UK firms to stockpile goods ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit on 31 October.
"There is no available space," Peter Ward of the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) told BBC Newsnight.
The estimated vacancy rate for warehouses of over 100,000 square feet nationwide for the second quarter is 6.8%, data seen by Newsnight shows.
In the "inner M25" area the vacancy rate has fallen to just 2.2%.
Nike caught in a 'story war'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Nike is caught in a "story war" over its trainers that feature on old version of the American flag that has been linked to the country's history of slavery, according to Dr Renee Richardson Gosline, a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management in Massachusetts.
She told Radio Five Live the original flag, known as the Betsy Ross flag, is well known, however the more complete history of its symbolism is not.
"What we're dealing with here is a battle of stories - this is a story war where whoever can craft the narrative of what their intent was and what the meaning was ... in a way that's persuasive, will win. And that's what we're seeing happening."
"You have battling perceptions, I think you have a lot of hurt feelings and here in the States, this is part of a crescendo where we have really an intense amount of anger around a variety of issues.
"From a business perspective, Nike's decisions are interesting - and they've made some controversial decisions. But part of Nike's brand has been standing behind their athletes regardless."
Funding Circle is still a 'successful niche business'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Funding Circle, which allows people to lend money to small businesses, saw its shares dive after it halved forecasts for revenue growth.
The peer-to-peer lender said the "uncertain economic environment" had damaged demand for loans.
As a result, the company now expects revenues to grow by 20% this year, down from its previous forecast of 40%.
"They are growing, but growing more slowly than in the past. It is the stock market investors who feel they are losing out at the moment," says Alistair Milne of Loughborough University.
"They are a niche but a successful niche, they are making great efforts to expand."
Tesco faces Brexit deadline headache
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More from Tesco.
Planning for the new Brexit deadline is "more difficult" because the supply network will be full of Christmas stock, Tesco's boss Dave Lewis has warned.
He told the BBC that the new deadline of the end of October meant there would be "less capacity" for stockpiling longer-life items.
A no-deal Brexit could mean tariffs and delays at the border that interrupt supplies of some food, he said.
But Mr Lewis said leaving the EU could also provide opportunities for the UK.
Tesco boss defends salary
BBC Breakfast
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Tesco boss, Dave Lewis, has defended his salary - which was £4.6m last year, including bonuses and share options - in an interview with BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern.
"People will talk about the ratio of the CEO to a colleague on the shop floor - and I get that. That’s a very particular thing about the retail business," he said.
"There are other ways of looking at it, which is: five years ago the cost of the executive as a proportion of the total remuneration was significantly higher than it is today. And we’ve not increased executive pay but we have increased salaries of colleagues by more than 25% over that period of time."
"We have to respect the market. We have to respect that skills command a certain amount of return in the marketplace and we’re very happy with market forces driving the way we think about remuneration."
Nike trainers row rumbles on
NikeCopyright: Nike
Arizona has pulled a $1m grant to help Nike build a new factory in a dispute over the firm's withdrawal of a trainer featuring a historic US flag.
The state's governor had condemned Nike's decision, which was prompted by complaints from Nike-sponsored NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
He claimed the flag was linked to the nation’s early history of slavery.
But Arizona governor Doug Ducey said Nike had bowed to political correctness
The special edition Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July trainer features the The Betsy Ross flag.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s Business Live page.
Sainsbury’s is set to release its first quarter results, which will give an indication of how the business has fared since the failed Asda takeover bid.
Meanwhile, the boss of rival supermarket giant Tesco has been speaking to BBC Breakfast and we’ll have all the highlights from that interview.
And later today, Monsoon Accessorize will vote on a restructuring plan that could result in rent cuts on as many as 135 of the 258 stores that it currently leases.
Live Reporting
By Bill Wilson and Dan Ascher
All times stated are UK
BreakingSainsbury's sales slip
Like-for-like sales at supermarket giant Sainsbury's slipped by 1.6% in the first quarter.
Grocery sales fell by 0.5% and general merchandise, which includes things like white goods and batteries, fell by 3.1%. Clothing sales were down 4.5%.
Sainsbury's boss, Mike Coupe, said: "We continue to adapt our business to changing shopping habits and made good progress in a challenging market."
Draghi 'leaves big shoes to fill'
BBC Radio 5 Live
The outgoing head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi leaves big shoes to fill, according to Sue Noffke, UK equities fund manager at Schroders.
She told Radio Five Live that Christine Lagarde, who is currently head of International Monetary Fund and who has been tapped to replace him, does not have his monetary policy experience.
Draghi had a "whatever it takes moment" to deploy a range of monetary policy tools during the financial crisis, Ms Noffke said.
But Ms Lagarde does not have that experience and her nomination comes at a time that the eurozone faces challenges around growth and inflation, Ms Noffke explained.
Nevertheless, Ms Lagarde does bring "very fine" negotiating skills and she played a key role in negotiating bailouts during the financial crisis, Ms Noffke said.
"[Draghi] does leave a very strong legacy and pretty big shoes for Christine - if she ultimately does take that join - to fill."
UK warehouses already 'full' ahead of Brexit
UK warehouses are "full", raising doubts about the ability of UK firms to stockpile goods ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit on 31 October.
"There is no available space," Peter Ward of the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) told BBC Newsnight.
The estimated vacancy rate for warehouses of over 100,000 square feet nationwide for the second quarter is 6.8%, data seen by Newsnight shows.
In the "inner M25" area the vacancy rate has fallen to just 2.2%.
Nike caught in a 'story war'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Nike is caught in a "story war" over its trainers that feature on old version of the American flag that has been linked to the country's history of slavery, according to Dr Renee Richardson Gosline, a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management in Massachusetts.
She told Radio Five Live the original flag, known as the Betsy Ross flag, is well known, however the more complete history of its symbolism is not. "What we're dealing with here is a battle of stories - this is a story war where whoever can craft the narrative of what their intent was and what the meaning was ... in a way that's persuasive, will win. And that's what we're seeing happening."
"You have battling perceptions, I think you have a lot of hurt feelings and here in the States, this is part of a crescendo where we have really an intense amount of anger around a variety of issues.
"From a business perspective, Nike's decisions are interesting - and they've made some controversial decisions. But part of Nike's brand has been standing behind their athletes regardless."
Funding Circle is still a 'successful niche business'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Funding Circle, which allows people to lend money to small businesses, saw its shares dive after it halved forecasts for revenue growth.
The peer-to-peer lender said the "uncertain economic environment" had damaged demand for loans.
As a result, the company now expects revenues to grow by 20% this year, down from its previous forecast of 40%.
"They are growing, but growing more slowly than in the past. It is the stock market investors who feel they are losing out at the moment," says Alistair Milne of Loughborough University.
"They are a niche but a successful niche, they are making great efforts to expand."
Tesco faces Brexit deadline headache
More from Tesco.
Planning for the new Brexit deadline is "more difficult" because the supply network will be full of Christmas stock, Tesco's boss Dave Lewis has warned.
He told the BBC that the new deadline of the end of October meant there would be "less capacity" for stockpiling longer-life items.
A no-deal Brexit could mean tariffs and delays at the border that interrupt supplies of some food, he said.
But Mr Lewis said leaving the EU could also provide opportunities for the UK.
Tesco boss defends salary
BBC Breakfast
Tesco boss, Dave Lewis, has defended his salary - which was £4.6m last year, including bonuses and share options - in an interview with BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern.
"People will talk about the ratio of the CEO to a colleague on the shop floor - and I get that. That’s a very particular thing about the retail business," he said.
"There are other ways of looking at it, which is: five years ago the cost of the executive as a proportion of the total remuneration was significantly higher than it is today. And we’ve not increased executive pay but we have increased salaries of colleagues by more than 25% over that period of time."
"We have to respect the market. We have to respect that skills command a certain amount of return in the marketplace and we’re very happy with market forces driving the way we think about remuneration."
Nike trainers row rumbles on
Arizona has pulled a $1m grant to help Nike build a new factory in a dispute over the firm's withdrawal of a trainer featuring a historic US flag.
The state's governor had condemned Nike's decision, which was prompted by complaints from Nike-sponsored NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
He claimed the flag was linked to the nation’s early history of slavery.
But Arizona governor Doug Ducey said Nike had bowed to political correctness
The special edition Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July trainer features the The Betsy Ross flag.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s Business Live page.
Sainsbury’s is set to release its first quarter results, which will give an indication of how the business has fared since the failed Asda takeover bid.
Meanwhile, the boss of rival supermarket giant Tesco has been speaking to BBC Breakfast and we’ll have all the highlights from that interview.
And later today, Monsoon Accessorize will vote on a restructuring plan that could result in rent cuts on as many as 135 of the 258 stores that it currently leases.