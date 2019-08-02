Business Live: Friday 2 August

It's another big weekend in the world of e-sports. This weekend's London's O2 Arena hosts the Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final. Up to 30 million people are expected to watch competitors play the football video game at some stage this weekend. Mosaad 'MsDossary' Aldossary from Saudi Arabia is the defending champion. The prize pool is worth $500,000. The tournament is funded by Electronic Arts, the owners of the Fifa game. The biggest tournament in e-sports is the Dota 2 tournament which holds its final in Shanghai on 25 August. The prize pool stands at around $31m, but as that fund is crowdfunded, it could rise further. It's the biggest prize in any e-sports event.
Asia markets slide
Stocks in Asia are sharply lower after US President Donald Trump said he would hit China with fresh tariffs.
In afternoon trading, China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped 2.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index plunged 2.4%.
Trump escalates China trade war with fresh tariffs
US President Donald Trump says he will impose a fresh 10% tariff on another $300bn (£247bn) of Chinese products.
Mr Trump announced the plan on Twitter, while criticising China for not honouring promises over US agricultural purchases at this week's negotiations in Shanghai.
Shares in Asia have fallen after President Trump raised the stakes in his trade battle with China. Late yesterday the price of oil slumped 8% in reaction. We'll bring you any further developments.
Toyota has cut its profit outlook for the year.
And it's a big weekend for e-sports, with the FIFA eWorld Cup Final (a football video game).
