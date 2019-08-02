Business Live: Friday 2 August

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It's another big weekend in the world of e-sports. This weekend's London's O2 Arena hosts the Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final.

Up to 30 million people are expected to watch competitors play the football video game at some stage this weekend.

Mosaad 'MsDossary' Aldossary from Saudi Arabia is the defending champion.

The prize pool is worth $500,000.

The tournament is funded by Electronic Arts, the owners of the Fifa game.

The biggest tournament in e-sports is the Dota 2 tournament which holds its final in Shanghai on 25 August.

The prize pool stands at around $31m, but as that fund is crowdfunded, it could rise further.

It's the biggest prize in any e-sports event.