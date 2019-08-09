Business Live: Friday 9 August

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors of Goldman Sachs and some if its subsidiaries over the corruption investigation at the state fund 1MDB.

"Custodial sentences and criminal fines will be sought against the accused ... given the severity of the scheme to defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond proceeds," Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said,

The firm helped raise $6.5bn (£5bn) for the Malaysian development fund, advising on three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013.