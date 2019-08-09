Business Live: Friday 9 August

BreakingMalaysia files criminal charges against Goldman
Malaysia has filed criminal
charges against 17 current and former directors of Goldman Sachs and some if its subsidiaries over the corruption investigation at the state fund 1MDB.
"Custodial sentences and criminal fines will be sought
against the accused ... given the severity of the scheme to
defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond
proceeds," Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said,
The firm helped raise $6.5bn (£5bn) for the Malaysian development fund, advising on three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013.
'Fans living among the players again'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Social media has allowed football fans to interact with their team's players again, according to Lewis Wiltshire from Seven League, a digital consultancy for sports clubs and events.
"Years and years and years ago - many decades ago - there was a sense of football clubs being at the heart of their community and fans used to almost travel to the game with the players on the same bus," he told Wake Up to Money.
But "for a long time that went away," he said, because "players lived in gated mansions and fans weren't really able to interact with them".
"Social media and digital brought that back and fans are now living among the players again but that's happening virtually."
Shares in Uber tumble 13%
Uber's shares went into reverse on Thursday after the taxi-hailing company unveiled profit figures that failed to live up to expectations.
Revenue growth slowed in face of heavy competition, leading to the company posting its largest quarterly loss.
Uber and its rivals are spending heavily to expand, but boss Dara Khosrowshahi said that the competitive pressures are easing.
But that didn't stop Uber's share price tumbling 13% in after-hours trading.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
All eyes will be on the the UK's second quarter GDP data, which is due to be published this morning. Numbers for January to March showed the economy grew by 0.5%, but many analysts are predicting a slow down in the three months to the end of June as a bump from Brexit stockpiling in the first quarter falls away.
We're also expecting results from betting firm William Hill, advertising giant WPP and security firm G4S.
