Business Live: Tuesday 27 August 2019

The American stock market rose yesterday after President Trump said the US and China will "very shortly" resume trade talks, in a move that will give many readers déjà vu.
Russ Mould, markets expert at AJ Bell, tells 5 live there's a lot of noise to cut through here for investors.
Computerised trading means stock markets rise and fall on this information, even if we've heard it all before. "As private investors the one thing people shouldn't do is get involved. All of this noise is just not helpful for investors."
Staycations: some people come for experiences
Lance, the log cabin owner, uses Facebook and other online sites to market his business, but says word of mouth is the best way of advertising for him.
Also, he says offering experiences like working with shire horses is something of a draw. He's a farrier (a smith who shoes horses), and some people come to help out in the forge.
Staycations: patchy UK performance
Susan Briggs, director of the tourism marketing agency The Tourism Network, tells 5 live the picture for the UK is "really patchy", with some businesses and areas doing better than others. Quality and marketing make the difference, she says.
"A lot of people do want campsites and holiday cottages with really high quality facilities, like hot tubs", but wilder, stripped-back experiences are also in demand, as are nostalgic trips like seaside visits, she says.
Asian stocks rise
Asian stocks traded higher on Tuesday.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.1% while the
Shanghai Composite jumped 1.7%
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%.
Staycations on the rise?
It's estimated a record 8.6m of us took an overnight trip in the UK this August bank holiday according Visit England, bringing a £2.1bn boost to the economy.
Lance Rose, owner of the tourism company Arraslea Cabins which provides log cabins in rural Derbyshire, says business is good. "The figures are going up all the time."
People come to see the scenery, meaning bright, blazing sunshine isn't a must.
Good morning!
By Howard Mustoe
