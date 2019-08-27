Business Live: Tuesday 27 August 2019

The American stock market rose yesterday after President Trump said the US and China will "very shortly" resume trade talks, in a move that will give many readers déjà vu.

Russ Mould, markets expert at AJ Bell, tells 5 live there's a lot of noise to cut through here for investors.

Computerised trading means stock markets rise and fall on this information, even if we've heard it all before. "As private investors the one thing people shouldn't do is get involved. All of this noise is just not helpful for investors."