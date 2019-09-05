Business Live: Trade talks push US stocks higher

Twitter Copyright: Twitter

A strike for better pay at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has widened, with receptionists, security guards, porters and post-room staff joining caterers and cleaners.

The workers, all of whom are employed by private contractors ISS and Aramark, are demanding the London living wage and sick pay.

The cleaners and caterers have been on indefinite strike since 15 July, while the security guards, porters and reception staff will take action until 13 September. They will then hold rolling strikes from 30 September in the form of one week on strike, one week off.

The workers' union, the PCS, set up a food bank for staff inside the department's Victoria Street offices at one point.

BEIS said it valued all of its staff and its priority was "to ensure they receive a fair wage... whether directly employed or working for our contractors.”

ISS said the dispute predated it taking over the contract at BEIS and that it offered a "median rate" of pay for each profession. Aramark is yet to comment.