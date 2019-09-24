Thomas Cook latest: 16,500 passengers due back

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

BBC Live Page readers have been writing in with their experiences of the firm's collapse.

Michael Sheppard says that he and his family, who were on holiday in Corfu, "watched the breaking news with increasing dread" as their holiday was not ATOL-protected.

However, they got an alternative flight home with the help of the CAA website, he says.

"When we got to Corfu airport we were amazed to see four smiling Thomas Cook staff working hard to help people.

"When I spoke to them they did not think they were going to be paid but they had come to help anyway - how professional, dedicated and caring - I was incredibly moved.

"By 9am we were amazed to see Foreign and Commonwealth [Office] staff flown in from the UK and local staff commissioned by the CAA in fluorescent jackets appearing and setting up information stalls.

"They had the passenger lists and all the information that was available and that we could want.

"They could not have been more helpful so I find it odd to read people complaining of a lack of help and information at Corfu airport."