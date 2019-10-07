Business Live: Monday 7 October

Blackstone's founder Stephen Schwarzman says his firm started buying property "in the depths of the US real estate recession." They were the biggest owner of hotels and office space at one point, and are now the second-biggest owner of warehouses.

When it comes to the debt private equity companies use, Mr Schwarzman says the public's perception on it may be "somewhat skewed". His firm created 100,000 jobs, he says, and his firm makes companies better. Debt aids returns for his investors, he says. And, he says, there are no more bankruptcies in private equity than the rest of the economy.

"It's actually quite good for society overall," he reckons. There isn't time to ask him about how the debt also reduces a firm's tax bill.