Business Live: Monday 14 October

A company spokesman told the FT: "WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange a financing. Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”
The pound may be a focus again after bouncing on Friday amid optimism that there could be a Brexit deal. It hit a high of around $1.27, and in Asian trading hours as the week got underway, the pound was trading just below $1.26.
SoftBank 'to take control' of WeWork
There are a number of reports about WeWork, the office space company.
SoftBank - which already owns around 30% WeWork shares - is reported to be talks to take control the company, taking a possible 50% stake.
The Financial Times said that SoftBank’s chief executive Masayoshi Son has been trying to gain full control of the company in an effort to salvage an investment that has already cost the Japanese telecom group and its Saudi Arabia-backed Vision Fund more than $10bn.
On Monday, the government's agenda is to be set out in the Queen's Speech while the EU's ambassadors have been told the UK is willing to make concessions to its plans for the Northern Ireland border after Brexit but "a big gap" remains over customs arrangements.
