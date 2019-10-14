Business Live: Monday 14 October

WEWORK Copyright: WEWORK

There are a number of reports about WeWork, the office space company.

SoftBank - which already owns around 30% WeWork shares - is reported to be talks to take control the company, taking a possible 50% stake.

The Financial Times said that SoftBank’s chief executive Masayoshi Son has been trying to gain full control of the company in an effort to salvage an investment that has already cost the Japanese telecom group and its Saudi Arabia-backed Vision Fund more than $10bn.

A company spokesman told the FT: "WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange a financing. Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”