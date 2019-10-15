Business Live: Tuesday 15 October

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Ian Wright from the Food and Drink Federation has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the food and drink industry.

"If we leave without a deal, I’m not sure that anybody will notice a great deal of change on the first [of October]. I’m beginning to think they will notice a huge amount of change [to begin with].

"I think we are going to get a bit of a run of if, we'll probably have four of five days of relative certainty that we are going to leave without a deal and therefore I think business will mini-stock pile. Supermarkets will bring in lots of stock.

"There will be a short period of not much change but in in the week after the 31st there will be a lot of change.

"Without being too clichéd – fireworks on the 5th of November".

He also said he was concerned about the Northern Ireland, where he said 49% of the economy was agri-food with farms straddling both sides of the border.

"You will find it too expensive for many businesses to do business in Northern Ireland," he said, unless a way can be found to maintain the current arrangements.

"It's got to to be same as as it now... any jiggling about is like putting lipstick on a pig".