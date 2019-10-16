London markets volatile after Brexit deal agreed

Domino's Pizza Group's decision to pull out of its international business is the right move, according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"The
people running the London-listed part of the Domino’s Pizza empire have had
eyes bigger than their stomachs," he says.
"A ferocious hunger for growth saw the business
snap up the rights to numerous overseas territories which have unfortunately
resulted in indigestion.
“Domino’s
is now pulling the plug on its international operations after admitting defeat.
This is the sensible thing to do. Management should be applauded for making the
decision to pull out rather than digging themselves a bigger hole.
“The
international interests were originally expected to break even this year but
Domino’s said in August that losses were increasing in several territories and
trading visibility was weak. Washing its hands of these problems should provide
a tighter focus on the UK and Ireland interests."
'Will WH Smith spin off High Street business?'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
WH Smith reported falling High Street revenue and like-for-like sales this morning, both down 2% compared with the previous year.
However, in its travel business, where it gets two thirds of its group profit, had a 22% rise in revenues, and group revenue was up 11%. Profit before tax was up 1% at £135m.
It also reported that it had signed an agreement to buy travel retailer Marshall Retail Group.
Patrick O'Brien, UK retail research director at GlobalData said:
"How long before
WH Smith decides to spin off its high street business to concentrate fully on
its travel and international business though?
"Today it announced the $400m
acquisition of Marshall Retail Group, a US retailer that operates in airports
and tourist locations. This follows on from last year’s $198m purchase of
InMotion which operates digital accessories stores in US airports, and
indicates that its experience of the transaction has emboldened it to push the
expansion strategy further.
"The acquisition is funded by debt and an equity
placing, but it may be tempted to unlock the value of its home High Street
business if it wants to make further ambitious expansion moves internationally.''
Four-day week: 'Surfing on Fridays boosts our firm’
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Allowing staff to take Friday off every two weeks to "do sport, go surfing or read a book all day" has boosted employee performance, according to a company boss.
Cardiff branding agency Cre8ion said the move improved its creativity and staff retention.
The idea of a four-day week - or reducing average weekly hours to 32 without a pay cut - has Labour backing.
Business body CBI Wales said there was not enough evidence to back the move.
While the pound's volatility shows a degree of scepticism about the future of the Brexit agreement in financial markets, the FTSE 100 Index is still up 0.56% at 7207 points, but is paring earlier gains.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 was also still ahead, up 0.34% at 20,256 points, again paring earlier gains.
The proposed deal has been welcomed by some business leaders.
Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said the deal a "very welcome development after a prolonged period of uncertainty".
"There are ratification hurdles remaining but further certainty, at this stage, would be very welcome."
Marija Veitmane, a senior strategist at State Street Global Markets, said: "We still see a lot of challenges ahead.
"The economic rationale for both sides to reach the deal has been present for a long time, but unfortunately politics has been standing in the way.
"Those issues are yet to be resolved."
'No extension could mean no deal - which EU wants to avoid'
Liquidators have been appointed to two companies linked to the Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud.
KPMG confirmed it had appointed to oversee the liquidation of HAB Land and its subsidiary firm, HAB Land Finance.
HAB Land was founded in
2014 to acquire development land for building projects at sites in Oxford and
Winchester. HAB Land Finance was set up as a subsidiary in 2016 to raise finance to
fund HAB Land by selling mini bonds to investors.
Mr McCloud resigned as a director of HAB Land and HAB Land Finance in March 2018.
Joint
liquidator James Bennett said: “The directors have reported that
higher-than-anticipated design and project management costs, coupled with
delays to the delivery of the sites, resulted in the companies experiencing
significant liquidity issues."
The pound is down against the euro at €1.1532 and against the dollar at $1.2825, with recent comments by EC president Jean-Claude Juncker saying a Brexit deal "has to happen now" having little effect on currency markets.
Boris Johnson and the EU have announced a Brexit agreement has been reached, but the deal now has to be ratified by the UK EU parliaments.
Dean Turner, UK economist, UBS Global Wealth Management, says:
"Amid
fresh optimism about a Brexit deal, it is important to remember that the
agreement must still be voted on by the EU27 heads of state, as well as the UK
Parliament. As things stand, parliamentary ratification is far from certain.
"The outcome that investors feared the most, a
no-deal Brexit, seems less likely now than at any time in the last few months.
"If Parliament does not ratify the deal and a general election is called, Boris
Johnson will most likely campaign on the platform of having secured an
agreement. The Labour Party, on the other hand, has confirmed it will push for
the new agreement to be put to a second referendum."
Johnson: 'I hope MPs come together to get Brexit done'
BBCCopyright: BBC
UK PM Boris Johnson has just shared a podium with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker to give a statement to the press.
Mr Johnson said: "I hope my fellow MPs in Westminster come together to get Brexit done."
Mr Juncker said: "I'm happy about a deal, but I'm sad about Brexit."
Morgan Stanley 'strong quarterly earnings'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Morgan Stanley is the latest US bank to report third quarter results.
James Gorman, chairman and chief executive, said: “We delivered strong quarterly earnings despite the
typical summer slowdown and volatile markets. Firm-wide revenues were over $10bn (£7.8bn) for the third consecutive
quarter, and we produced an [return on equity] within our target range.
"Our consistent performance shows the stability of our
business model. We remain committed to controlling our expenses and are well positioned to pursue our growth
initiatives.”
Pre-tax profit dipped to $2.7bn from $2.8bn a year earlier.
But net income beat expectations, rising to $2.17bn, or $1.27 per share, from $2.11bn, or $1.17 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.11 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Four-day week: 'Surfing on Fridays boosts our firm’
Allowing staff to take Friday off every two weeks to "do sport, go surfing or read a book all day" has boosted employee performance, according to a company boss.
Cardiff branding agency Cre8ion said the move improved its creativity and staff retention.
The idea of a four-day week - or reducing average weekly hours to 32 without a pay cut - has Labour backing.
Business body CBI Wales said there was not enough evidence to back the move.
London market closes higher
The FTSE 100 has closed 0.41% higher at 7,197 points after paring gains.
The index climbed rapidly after the UK and EU announced they had reached a Brexit agreement, but then started to tail off after the DUP said it could not support the deal.
'UK will decide whether it wants a Brexit extension'
Johnson sends open letter to businesses
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent an open letter to businesses after negotiating a Brexit agreement with the UK.
He faces trying to get the deal through parliament.
"For well over three years now, businesses in the UK have laboured under great uncertainty and I recognise how much work has gone into preparations for Brexit in all scenarios," he said.
"The message that I have heard has been as consistent as it was clear - our businesses need certainty and they preferred if possible to leave with a deal."
MPs push Barclays to reverse Post Office withdrawals decision
London markets pare gains
While the pound's volatility shows a degree of scepticism about the future of the Brexit agreement in financial markets, the FTSE 100 Index is still up 0.56% at 7207 points, but is paring earlier gains.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 was also still ahead, up 0.34% at 20,256 points, again paring earlier gains.
The proposed deal has been welcomed by some business leaders.
Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said the deal a "very welcome development after a prolonged period of uncertainty".
"There are ratification hurdles remaining but further certainty, at this stage, would be very welcome."
Marija Veitmane, a senior strategist at State Street Global Markets, said: "We still see a lot of challenges ahead.
"The economic rationale for both sides to reach the deal has been present for a long time, but unfortunately politics has been standing in the way.
"Those issues are yet to be resolved."
'No extension could mean no deal - which EU wants to avoid'
Liquidators appointed to McCloud businesses
Liquidators have been appointed to two companies linked to the Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud.
KPMG confirmed it had appointed to oversee the liquidation of HAB Land and its subsidiary firm, HAB Land Finance.
HAB Land was founded in 2014 to acquire development land for building projects at sites in Oxford and Winchester. HAB Land Finance was set up as a subsidiary in 2016 to raise finance to fund HAB Land by selling mini bonds to investors.
Mr McCloud resigned as a director of HAB Land and HAB Land Finance in March 2018.
Joint liquidator James Bennett said: “The directors have reported that higher-than-anticipated design and project management costs, coupled with delays to the delivery of the sites, resulted in the companies experiencing significant liquidity issues."
'Not up to Juncker to rule out Brexit delay'
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Pound volatility continues
The pound is down against the euro at €1.1532 and against the dollar at $1.2825, with recent comments by EC president Jean-Claude Juncker saying a Brexit deal "has to happen now" having little effect on currency markets.
Juncker: 'There must be no prolongation'
Brexit deal ratification 'far from certain'
Boris Johnson and the EU have announced a Brexit agreement has been reached, but the deal now has to be ratified by the UK EU parliaments.
Dean Turner, UK economist, UBS Global Wealth Management, says:
"Amid fresh optimism about a Brexit deal, it is important to remember that the agreement must still be voted on by the EU27 heads of state, as well as the UK Parliament. As things stand, parliamentary ratification is far from certain.
"The outcome that investors feared the most, a no-deal Brexit, seems less likely now than at any time in the last few months.
"If Parliament does not ratify the deal and a general election is called, Boris Johnson will most likely campaign on the platform of having secured an agreement. The Labour Party, on the other hand, has confirmed it will push for the new agreement to be put to a second referendum."
Johnson: 'I hope MPs come together to get Brexit done'
UK PM Boris Johnson has just shared a podium with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker to give a statement to the press.
Mr Johnson said: "I hope my fellow MPs in Westminster come together to get Brexit done."
Mr Juncker said: "I'm happy about a deal, but I'm sad about Brexit."
Morgan Stanley 'strong quarterly earnings'
Morgan Stanley is the latest US bank to report third quarter results.
James Gorman, chairman and chief executive, said: “We delivered strong quarterly earnings despite the typical summer slowdown and volatile markets. Firm-wide revenues were over $10bn (£7.8bn) for the third consecutive quarter, and we produced an [return on equity] within our target range.
"Our consistent performance shows the stability of our business model. We remain committed to controlling our expenses and are well positioned to pursue our growth initiatives.”
Pre-tax profit dipped to $2.7bn from $2.8bn a year earlier.
But net income beat expectations, rising to $2.17bn, or $1.27 per share, from $2.11bn, or $1.17 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.11 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
DUP 'will vote down the Brexit deal'
Financial Times
Pound erases gains
Market update
The FTSE 100 is up 39 points (0.5%) at 7,207.31, with British Land and Persimmon the biggest gainers, rising 3%. BAE Systems is the largest faller, down 3%.
In the FTSE 250 index - which is up 113.60 - 0.5% - at 20,301 - WH Smith is the largest riser. Its shares are up 9% after it announced the takeover of US retailer Marshall Retail.
Building materials firm Grafton Group is the biggest faller, off nearly 10%, after warning profits would miss expectatons.
Moneysupermarket.com is still lower, down 8.5%, after its results disappointed investors.
'DUP still not happy'