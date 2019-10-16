London markets volatile after Brexit deal agreed

Newscast Copyright: Newscast

Domino's Pizza Group's decision to pull out of its international business is the right move, according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"The people running the London-listed part of the Domino’s Pizza empire have had eyes bigger than their stomachs," he says.

"A ferocious hunger for growth saw the business snap up the rights to numerous overseas territories which have unfortunately resulted in indigestion.

“Domino’s is now pulling the plug on its international operations after admitting defeat. This is the sensible thing to do. Management should be applauded for making the decision to pull out rather than digging themselves a bigger hole.

“The international interests were originally expected to break even this year but Domino’s said in August that losses were increasing in several territories and trading visibility was weak. Washing its hands of these problems should provide a tighter focus on the UK and Ireland interests."