Business Live: Oil prices jump on US-Iran tensions

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Qasem Soleimani led Iran's Middle East operations as head of the elite Quds Force Image caption: Qasem Soleimani led Iran's Middle East operations as head of the elite Quds Force

More on the impact of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, following the US assassination of Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani last week.

Britain is sending HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to the Gulf to protect UK-flagged ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Graham Shaw, director of the Maritime and Underwater Security Consultants known as MUSC, and a former Royal Navy Officer, said that their primary task will be to accompany ships through the “confined area”.

When asked whether Iran could close the Strait, he added: “If it wanted to, it could do so.

“But again, it would be a question of whether they could put up a sufficiently-sized barrier to do so? That’s difficult to say.”