Business Live: Monday 20 January

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Mike Ashley's Sports Direct bought out the House of Fraser department stores in 2018 Image caption: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct bought out the House of Fraser department stores in 2018

A pre-pack administration is a type of rescue designed to help firms who go bust.

Usually, administrators are appointed who try to find a buyer for all or part of a business. In a pre-pack administration, the sale of a firm is agreed beforehand.

There have been some concerns raised over firms being sold off as a way to shed debts, and the fact suppliers often don't find out until afterwards.

Jonathan Trimble is the chief executive of the ad agency And Rising. It handled all of the advertising for House of Fraser until Mike Ashley bought the business.

He told Wake Up to Money: “Cancellations were dialled in one by one after about a week or so. We lost about £90,000 in ‘bad debt’, things we’d already invoiced them for. We also lost a contract for six months that was due to see us through the all-important Christmas trading period.

“We’re a small to medium enterprise, so it dented our cash flow and we had to run on different oxygen levels than we were expecting.”