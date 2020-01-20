Business Live: Monday 20 January

A pre-pack administration is a type of rescue designed to
help firms who go bust.
Usually, administrators are appointed who try to find a
buyer for all or part of a business. In a pre-pack administration, the sale of
a firm is agreed beforehand.
There have been some concerns raised over firms being
sold off as a way to shed debts, and the fact suppliers often don't find out until afterwards.
Jonathan Trimble is the chief executive of the ad agency
And Rising. It handled all of the advertising for House of Fraser until Mike
Ashley bought the business.
He told Wake Up to Money: “Cancellations were dialled in one by one after about a
week or so. We lost about £90,000 in ‘bad debt’, things we’d already invoiced
them for. We also lost a contract for six months that was due to see us through
the all-important Christmas trading period.
“We’re a small to medium enterprise, so it dented our
cash flow and we had to run on different oxygen levels than we were expecting.”
Stagecoach takes rail franchise row to High Court
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
UK rail operator Stagecoach is taking the government to the High Court later, where it will argue ministers acted unlawfully in awarding rail franchises.
Last year, Stagecoach and its partners were barred from bidding to run three franchises in a row over pension liabilities.
Rail firms face an estimated £7.5bn pensions gap and Stagecoach says it was asked to take on too big a burden.
It alleges that the Department for Transport mismanaged the bid process.
It is seeking compensation, as well as a judicial review, which could see franchises already awarded being declared invalid.
Stagecoach's legal action is backed by its bid partners, Virgin and French state-owned operator SNCF, as well as rival firm Arriva.
HS2 rail link 'could cost up to £106bn'
Building the high-speed rail link HS2 could cost up to £106bn, a government-commissioned review has said.
The unpublished report, seen by the Financial Times, says there is "considerable risk" that estimated costs could rise by another 20%.
In 2015, HS2 was set to cost £56bn.
The review also recommends pausing the second phase of the project while experts look at whether conventional lines could help link Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds instead.
The potential cost of building HS2 has ballooned to £106bn, according to an unpublished report by a government-commissioned review that has been seen by the Financial Times.
UK rail operator Stagecoach is taking the government to the High Court later, where it will argue ministers acted unlawfully in awarding rail franchises.
And department store chain Beales could call in administrators as soon as today, according to Sky News.
