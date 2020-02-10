Business Live: 10 February

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Regional airline Flybe Flybe has reportedly just enough cash to get through to the end of the month, as the troubled operator seeks a £100m lifeline this week from taxpayers.

Negotiations between airline executives and Whitehall officials took place over weekend, in the hopes of securing a government loan.

"It operates low-cost, almost taxi-like local flights," Justin Urquart-Stewart of Seven Investment Management tells Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme.

"They should be capable of operating it.... but they are routes with volatile numbers. Add to it an economic slowdown... and what have you got? Cash running out of the door."