Business Live: 10 February

Regional airline Flybe Flybe has reportedly just enough cash to get through to the end of the month, as the troubled operator seeks a £100m lifeline this week from taxpayers. Negotiations between airline executives and Whitehall officials took place over weekend, in the hopes of securing a government loan. "It operates low-cost, almost taxi-like local flights," Justin Urquart-Stewart of Seven Investment Management tells Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme. "They should be capable of operating it.... but they are routes with volatile numbers. Add to it an economic slowdown... and what have you got? Cash running out of the door."
By Bill Wilson and Simon Read
Crunch time for Flybe
NDAs 'should not silence sexual harassment claims'
Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) should not be used to prevent someone from reporting sexual harassment in the workplace, according to new guidance.
Arbitration service Acas has published advice for firms and workers about NDAs, including how to avoid misuse.
Several high-profile scandals have exposed how NDAs are often used to silence mainly women alleging sexual harassment and misconduct.
Acas said misusing these agreements can be "very damaging" to an organisation.
NDAs are contracts or parts of contracts that typically prevent staff and ex-staff making information public.
Asian stocks head lower on coronavirus concerns
Stock markets in Asia lost ground today as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak intensified after the death toll crossed 900.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell by 0.6%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.7%, and China's Shanghai Composite was down by 0.1%.
