Business Live; 13 February

Asian shares fall as coronavirus death toll surges
Stock markets in Asia have fallen today after Chinese authorities announced the death toll from the coronavirus had surged by 242 in a single day in hard-hit Hubei province.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell by 0.3%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.3% lower, and China's Shanghai Composite was down by 0.7%.
Ford: Government car target 'hugely ambitious'
The UK's planned ban on sales of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars could start as early as 2032, transport secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC yesterday.
Stuart Rowley, president of Ford Europe, told Wake up to Money that it's a "hugely ambitious" target.
Whether we are going to achieve 2035 or 2032, it's
going to require huge investment and for us to work together as an industry, the government, cities and consumers to
make this transition."
"Obviously [2032] would mean going much quicker on our side
to transform our fleet but just as importantly it's the journey consumers need to go on.
"Today, very few people have the ability to charge an electric vehicle whether at home or in public places so the investment and infrastructure is going to be critical. and requires government investment and for people to be able to charge in their homes."
