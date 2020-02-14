Business Live; 14 February

Asian stocks mixed in the shadow of the coronavirus
Asian shares were mixed today, as hopes that governments will make provisions to soften the impact on
their economies from the coronavirus epidemic were counterbalanced by continued fears about the outbreak.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.8% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.4% higher, and the Shanghai Composite in China was up by 0.3%.
Chinese E-commerce giant Alibaba warns on coronavirus
The online shopping platform Alibaba saw its revenue rise by 38% in the third quarter.
But it has warned that many of its businesses were likely to see revenues fall this quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus.
“China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba - which is a barometer for
the Chinese consumer market - reported pretty impressive results last night for
the previous quarter but warned they are going to see a fall in revenues this
quarter," BBC Business reporter Mariko Oi told Wake up to Money.
“At the same time, they are having to hire tens of thousands
of more people because millions remain in lockdown at home there’s a lot more
demand for these delivery services as well. “
Welcome to Business Live
Welcome to another day at Business Live.
Boris Johnson’s new cabinet meets later today following yesterday’s
shock reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid replaced by Rishi Sunak as chancellor. All eyes are turning to whether the Budget will still go ahead as
planned on 11 March.
Meanwhile, RBS and AstraZeneca will both reporting their final
results for 2019.
We will have all the latest companies and economics news for you
throughout the day.
Live Reporting
By Eleanor Lawrie and Robert Plummer
All times stated are UK
