Business Live: 17 March

Good morning from the BBC Business Live team. We will stay across all the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis for you today and see if there is any recovery or further falls in the markets around the world. Stay with us for the latest news.
Live Reporting
By Ian Westbrook and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Good morning from the BBC Business Live team.
We will stay across all the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis for you today and see if there is any recovery or further falls in the markets around the world.
Stay with us for the latest news.