Business Live: Wednesday 18 March

Sainsbury's has announced further restrictions on grocery sales as worried customers purchase extra items around the coronavirus crisis.

People will now be able to buy a maximum of three of any product from today, with the limit set at two for its most popular items, such as UHT milk or soap.

It's also announced measures to help the elderly and vulnerable during this time, following the lead of Morrisons and some Iceland shops.

All of its stores will open to these two groups for the first hour of trading on 19 March, boss Mike Coupe said. But they will also stay open for one hour longer.

From 23 March, its online customers who are aged 70 or over, or have a disability, will also have priority access to online delivery slots.