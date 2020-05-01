Small business director pay as a company dividend has been excluded from the financial support - why? Tom Elliot, Witham, Cambs

Yes that is the case - it's the decision of the government. They would say it's quite difficult to work out what's your salary and what's other parts of the business.

This is if you're self-employed and you've set up a limited company, so you're not a sole trader any more, you're a limited company. There have been tax advantages to this in the past. You may pay yourself a salary, you may also pay yourself a bit in dividends. If you take a salary that's the bit you can pay yourself under this self-employed support scheme but if you pay yourself in dividends, that's the bit you can't claim.

There's been lots of people getting in touch to say that's not fair. There's a big petition about this but at the moment we're not seeing any movement.

We're not talking just about big businesses here but some really quite small businesses, I've written about painters and decorators in this situation.

Of course some people would say this is tax-payers' money we're talking about and if you've taken advantage of tax rules in the past, this is it coming back to haunt you now.