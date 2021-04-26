BBC Copyright: BBC

A minister has dismissed as "nonsense" a newspaper report that Boris Johnson said he would rather see "bodies piled high in their thousands" than order a third national lockdown.

Sources told the Daily Mail the remark came after the prime minister reluctantly imposed a lockdown in England in November - but Downing Street has strongly denied he made the comment.

Asked about the claims on BBC Breakfast, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I’ve known the prime minister for many years, that is not the prime minister I know. That is just nonsense.”

He added that Johnson had been "utterly focused on this pandemic" and had led the government "through a very, very difficult time", including with a successful vaccination programme.