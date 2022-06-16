BBC Copyright: BBC

We're getting lots of reaction to the Bank of England's decision to increase interest rates to 1.25%.

And some don't think it has gone far enough.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, tells the BBC it's "hard to be optimistic" about the current situation.

He says not just the UK but the rest of the Western world had "made the mistake last year of overstimulating the economy".

"Then when we suffered these supply shocks which had been amplified by the war in Ukraine and Chinese lockdowns, we've had this additional inflation," says Pickering.

He says people are "spending through this" - and the Bank needs to put a stop to it.

"The risk here - and it's a very serious risk - is the only way the Bank of England can now get rid of the inflation is by triggering recession," he says.

"Better actually just to get this over and done with - that's why markets are now favouring a steeper path for interest rates in the UK and elsewhere."