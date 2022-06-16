Action needed to reduce 'business leader pessimism'
While some have said that today's interest rise doesn't go far enough, others are welcoming it.
Inflation is causing "deep concern" and is the "main driver of pessimism" among business leaders, says Kitty Ussher, chief economist of bosses' group the
Institute of Directors.
“What the economy now needs is a
sense that inflation has peaked and is starting to fall back.
She adds that we're not there yet, but today’s decision will at least create a sense that "policy
action is being taken”.
Savers 'losing value on cash in the bank'
An interest rate rise can be good news for savers, but not this time says Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at insurance company Royal London.
"Our research shows almost a third of people were planning to reduce the amount they were saving,
while a fifth would stop altogether, as a result of the cost of living crisis," she says.
"For those who can save, the gap between interest rates and inflation, now at
9%, means savers are continuing to lose value on cash they have in the bank."
She says mortgage borrowers on a variable or tracker rate will be hardest hit.
'Hard to be optimistic' about the economy
We're getting lots of reaction to the Bank of England's decision to increase interest rates to 1.25%.
And some don't think it has gone far enough.
Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, tells the BBC it's "hard to be optimistic" about the current situation.
He says not just the UK but the rest of the Western world had "made the mistake last year of overstimulating the economy".
"Then when we suffered these supply shocks which had been amplified by the war in Ukraine and Chinese lockdowns, we've had this additional inflation," says Pickering.
He says people are "spending through this" - and the Bank needs to put a stop to it.
"The risk here - and it's a very serious risk - is the only way the Bank of England can now get rid of the inflation is by triggering recession," he says.
"Better actually just to get this over and done with - that's why markets are now favouring a steeper path for interest rates in the UK and elsewhere."
We need a plan, says Labour
The Bank's decision to raise rates today shows the seriousness of the country's economic situation, Pat
McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, says.
Quote Message: Many families will be worrying about the impact this will have on their household bills.
Many families will be worrying about the impact this will have on their household bills.
Quote Message: We need a plan for a stronger, more stable economy, that can weather the short-term issues and fix the foundations for the long-term.” from Pat McFadden Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury
We need a plan for a stronger, more stable economy, that can weather the short-term issues and fix the foundations for the long-term.”
Rise 'adds further concern' for businesses
The interest rate rise adds an additional pressure for businesses, on top of a weakened economic outlook, soaring cost pressures, and labour shortages, an expert at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) says.
David Bharier, head of research at the BCC, says it could impact on smaller businesses which may be reliant on banking or overdraft facilities, such as those buying goods in bulk in an attempt to offset raw material shortages.
“The increase signals the Bank’s intention to tackle inflation but businesses have been raising the alarm about spiralling prices since the start of 2021 and a higher interest rate is unlikely to address many of the global causes of this," he adds.
The Money Saving Expert delivers his verdict
Martin Lewis, the personal finance expert behind the Money Saving Expert website, has tweeted about the likely impact if the interest rate rise on our pockets.
Lewis reckons people with variable rate mortgages will have to pay £12 more a month for each £100,000 they've borrowed.
On the plus side, he expects that the interest rate paid on savings could rise in the next week - but warns that is not a given.
Fifth vote to raise rates in six months
As we've just heard from Andy Verity, it is the fifth time since December that the Bank’s Monetary
Policy Committee has voted to raise the cost of borrowing.
Minutes from the Bank of England’s latest rate-setting
meeting also reveal that it expects the UK economy will shrink by 0.3% in the
second quarter - between April and June.
The bank did not update its outlook for the third quarter
but has previously said it expects GDP to grow between July and September this year. This
would mean that the UK would avoid a recession this year – a recession is
defined as two consecutive quarters of the economy shrinking.
However, the bank has previously said it expects GDP to
shrink in the final three months of this year - at a time when which the price cap on
household energy bills is set to increase.
The rise in domestic gas and electricity bills will lift the
cost of living to “slightly above” 11% in October, the Bank of England said.
It means the rate of inflation will be more than five times
the Bank’s inflation target - that's 2%.
Did the Bank hold back?
Andy Verity
BBC Economics correspondent
This is the fifth consecutive rise in interest rates.
The Bank started raising them back in December and now they're up at 1.25%.
While the interest rate is now at its highest since 2009, that's because they've been so low for so long.
The reason for that was the Bank of England trying to support the economy through a decade of weak growth and stagnant living standards. They hadn't felt able to raise rates back to their normal level.
And so they've stayed at those emergency lows.
It's interesting that they've held back from doing half a percentage point, which was what a lot of people were expecting.
Bank tries to stem pace of price rises
UK interest rates have risen further as the Bank of England attempts to stem the pace of rising prices.
Interest rates have increased from 1% to 1.25%, the fifth consecutive rise since December last year, putting them at the highest level in 13 years.
It comes as finances are being squeezed by the rising cost of living, driven by record fuel and energy prices.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is currently running at a 40-year high.
The Bank of England now expects the economy to be weaker
immediately, with a fall in the economy in this quarter, and for inflation to
be even higher, going above 11% in the autumn when the energy cap resets. It
will flesh out these new forecasts in August.
The rise in interest rates to its highest level since February
2009 is intended to stop the global energy price shock becoming entrenched in
the UK.
The bank’s spies in every region of the economy say they do not pick up
any sign of a reduction in demand for labour, and wage settlements above 5%.
Hence the rise to a rate that would still be considered low by historic
standards, but may prove rather high to an economy, to homeowners and
businesses that has become accustomed to ultra-low rates after the financial
crisis.
Three
members of the nine-member committee voted for an even bigger rise of 0.5%, in the
aftermath of the bumper 0.75% rise in rates in the US overnight.
The Bank is keeping open a path of further rises. But such is
the economic squeeze and the fear of recession, that some economists predict
that some of these rises could be reversed within a year.
It is a very
uncertain time.
BreakingBank raises UK interest rate to 1.25%
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee has announced interest rates are rising by 0.25% from 1% to 1.25%.
Interest rates are now at their highest level since January 2009.
Rate announcement imminent
The Bank of England is about to make its announcement on interest rates.
Will they go up, down, or stay the same?
We'll find out in a couple of minutes, so stay with us.
Warnings of a wage price spiral
We've just minutes until the Bank of England announces its plan for interest rates.
If it raises interest rates, people will have less money to spend and it'll be more expensive to borrow.
But if it does nothing, we could see something called a wage price spiral.
Sound fun, like a helter-skelter? It isn't.
Mel Stride, chair of the Commons Treasury Select Committee, told the BBC the bank was "slow to work
out that the labour market was going to become as overheated as it has become".
What's a wage price spiral?
According to Stride, economists describe a wage price spiral as when "wages are chasing increasing
prices and being bumped up by increasing wages".
So, in a nutshell, it's when higher wages lead to higher prices, which continues in a loop of further rises, as workers seek even higher wages to cope with even higher prices.
It warns that prices for basic items like dairy, bread and meat could rise by 15% over the summer, causing "food stress" for many.
Last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded that inflation hit a 40-year-high at 9%, as food price rises gathered pace.
The IGD says rising inflation and a decline in real wages (affected by higher prices) could see a family of four increasing their spend on food and groceries from £396 per month to £439 per month.
It's blaming uncontrolled increases in labour costs, trade disruptions caused by Brexit and the weakening of the sterling against other currencies for the rising inflation rate.And the war in Ukraine is also having an effect, with the cost of grain being pushed up by supply problems.
Record rate rises across the pond
It's not just the UK which is dealing with soaring inflation, rising prices are a global issue right now and causing pain for people all over the world.
Across the Atlantic, the US central bank yesterday announced its biggest interest rate rise in nearly 30 years, hiking its key interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.
And it's not expected to stop there, with further rises expected. Figures on Friday showed US inflation rising to 8.6% in May - the fastest pace since 1981.
"It's crazy and it doesn't stop," Boston-based chef Ignacio Lopez, who has been watching food prices climb, told us. "Every week things go up."
Brazil, Canada and Australia have also raised rates, while the European Central Bank has outlined plans to do so later this summer.
Mervyn King, who served as governor of the Bank of England from 2003-2013, says he expects the Bank to "surely act" today by raising rates to tackle rising inflation.
Writing in the Spectator he suggests it should have moved faster to raise rates, referring to "those members of the Monetary Policy Committee who only last year were keen on negative interest rates".
He also says that the UK faces "a difficult couple of years, reminiscent of the 1970s", with real living standards set to fall due to tough economic conditions, and that the government needs to be honest about this.
Quote Message: Our leaders need to give us a clear narrative explaining why recent events will inevitably lower our national standard of living, how that burden will be shared, why it is important to bring inflation down, and why measures to raise economic growth and reduce regional disparities will take many years to come to fruition but will work only if we make a start now." from Mervyn King
Our leaders need to give us a clear narrative explaining why recent events will inevitably lower our national standard of living, how that burden will be shared, why it is important to bring inflation down, and why measures to raise economic growth and reduce regional disparities will take many years to come to fruition but will work only if we make a start now."
How do interest rates affect me?
Mortgages
If you own your home, chances are you've got a mortgage.
If you're on a fixed rate, that won't budge whatever happens to interest rates today.
But if you're on a tracker or standard variable rate - and interest rates rise - your monthly payments will also go up.
Credit cards and loans
Even if you don't have a mortgage, changes in interest rates could still affect you.
Bank of England interest rates also influence the interest charged on things like credit cards, bank loans and car loans.
Savings
The Bank's decisions also affect the interest rates people earn on their savings.
Individual banks usually pass on any interest rate rises - giving savers a higher return on their money.
But for people putting money away, interest rates are not keeping up with rising prices.
Interest rates are decided by a team of nine economists, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.
They meet eight times a year - roughly once every six weeks - to look at how the economy is performing.
Their latest decision will be published at 12:00 BST today.
Why has inflation risen so much?
Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time. For example, if a loaf of bread costs £1 one year and £1.09 the next year, then that's an annual inflation rate of 9% - which is where we are now.
So why are prices rising so fast?
Energy bills are the biggest contributor to inflation at present, as oil and gas prices remain at elevated levels in part due to the Ukraine war
Fuel prices are also surging - the cost to fill a family car now stands at about £103 for petrol, and £106 for diesel
Food prices are also rising globally, and this is also connected to the Ukraine war. Both Ukraine and Russia are major global grain producers and so Russia's invasion of Ukraine is pushing up grain prices as countries around the world scramble for the produce
The rate of VAT - the tax paid when buying goods and services - has gone up for some businesses. The government reduced VAT for hospitality and tourism firms during the pandemic, but on 1 April it returned to the standard 20% rate
The costs of raw materials, household goods, furniture and restaurants and hotels are also going up
Its usual tactic to bring down inflation is to raise interest rates - good for savers, bad for borrowers.
The idea is that if borrowing becomes more expensive, people have less money to spend because they are paying more on mortgages and loans and will buy fewer things - meaning prices should stop rising as fast.
Last month the Bank raised interest rates from 0.75% to 1% - their highest level for 13 years.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC PACopyright: PA Analysis Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Food prices could rise by 15%, warn grocers
Food prices could rise even more - making families skip meals, says the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD).
It warns that prices for basic items like dairy, bread and meat could rise by 15% over the summer, causing "food stress" for many.
Last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded that inflation hit a 40-year-high at 9%, as food price rises gathered pace.
The IGD says rising inflation and a decline in real wages (affected by higher prices) could see a family of four increasing their spend on food and groceries from £396 per month to £439 per month.
It's blaming uncontrolled increases in labour costs, trade disruptions caused by Brexit and the weakening of the sterling against other currencies for the rising inflation rate.And the war in Ukraine is also having an effect, with the cost of grain being pushed up by supply problems.
Record rate rises across the pond
It's not just the UK which is dealing with soaring inflation, rising prices are a global issue right now and causing pain for people all over the world.
Across the Atlantic, the US central bank yesterday announced its biggest interest rate rise in nearly 30 years, hiking its key interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.
And it's not expected to stop there, with further rises expected. Figures on Friday showed US inflation rising to 8.6% in May - the fastest pace since 1981.
"It's crazy and it doesn't stop," Boston-based chef Ignacio Lopez, who has been watching food prices climb, told us. "Every week things go up."
Brazil, Canada and Australia have also raised rates, while the European Central Bank has outlined plans to do so later this summer.
Ex-governor expects Bank to raise rates
Mervyn King, who served as governor of the Bank of England from 2003-2013, says he expects the Bank to "surely act" today by raising rates to tackle rising inflation.
Writing in the Spectator he suggests it should have moved faster to raise rates, referring to "those members of the Monetary Policy Committee who only last year were keen on negative interest rates".
He also says that the UK faces "a difficult couple of years, reminiscent of the 1970s", with real living standards set to fall due to tough economic conditions, and that the government needs to be honest about this.
How do interest rates affect me?
Mortgages
If you own your home, chances are you've got a mortgage.
If you're on a fixed rate, that won't budge whatever happens to interest rates today.
But if you're on a tracker or standard variable rate - and interest rates rise - your monthly payments will also go up.
Credit cards and loans
Even if you don't have a mortgage, changes in interest rates could still affect you.
Bank of England interest rates also influence the interest charged on things like credit cards, bank loans and car loans.
Savings
The Bank's decisions also affect the interest rates people earn on their savings.
Individual banks usually pass on any interest rate rises - giving savers a higher return on their money.
But for people putting money away, interest rates are not keeping up with rising prices.
How does the Bank of England set interest rates?
Interest rates are decided by a team of nine economists, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.
They meet eight times a year - roughly once every six weeks - to look at how the economy is performing.
Their latest decision will be published at 12:00 BST today.
Why has inflation risen so much?
Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time. For example, if a loaf of bread costs £1 one year and £1.09 the next year, then that's an annual inflation rate of 9% - which is where we are now.
So why are prices rising so fast?
What's happening with interest rates?
Prices are rising by 9% in the UK - the highest for 40 years.
But most people's wages aren't keeping up.
The Bank of England has warned inflation might reach 10% within months.
Its usual tactic to bring down inflation is to raise interest rates - good for savers, bad for borrowers.
The idea is that if borrowing becomes more expensive, people have less money to spend because they are paying more on mortgages and loans and will buy fewer things - meaning prices should stop rising as fast.
Last month the Bank raised interest rates from 0.75% to 1% - their highest level for 13 years.
Today could see a further increase to 1.25%.