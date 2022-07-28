Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Copyright: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In his nightly address on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Ukrainian army's successful strikes on the key strategic bridge in Kherson.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities on our land," he said.

"Whatever plans they have, we will disrupt them.

“And we will liberate our territory with military, diplomatic and all other available means until we reach the legal borders of Ukraine.”

He vowed that Ukraine would eventually rebuild the Antonivskiy Bridge as well as other crossings in the Kherson region.