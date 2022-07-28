In line with what we’ve reported, it says Kyiv’s campaign to
recapture the region is “gathering momentum” and adds that Ukrainian forces
have likely established a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, which forms
the northern boundary of Russian-occupied territory.
It says Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to
damage at least three bridges on the Dnipro river – including the Antonivskiy bridge
we’ve already heard about. Russia relies on the bridges to resupply its forces
in the areas it controls, the intelligence update says.
The Ministry of Defence concludes that Russia’s 49th
Army stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro river “now looks highly vulnerable”
and that the city of Kherson is now cut off from the rest of the territory
controlled by Moscow.
Ukraine stepping up campaign to retake key city, sources say
Thousands of Russian troops are now in danger of being cut
off from the rest of the occupied territory in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Military sources said Kherson was the nearest thing Russia
has to a “jewel in the crown” of its occupation, and losing it would seriously
undermine the nation’s attempts to portray the invasion as a success.
Kherson is in a strategic location west of the Dnipro river,
and the city was the first to fall to Moscow’s forces.
Firing US-supplied Himars rockets on Tuesday, Ukrainian
forces left the half-mile Antonivskiy Bridge – one of two crossings on the
Dnipro river - a wreck.
Ukrainian officials said Moscow is now moving as many troops
as possible in the direction of Kherson in response, although the BBC was not
able to verify the claim.
Hello and welcome
Good morning and welcome.
We’re back with you to bring you the latest developments on the Ukraine war as Ukraine’s campaign focuses on taking back the city of Kherson from the Russians.
Here’s a quick roundup of what’s been going on:
Ukraine’s
efforts to retake the city of Kherson are “gathering pace”, according to
Western military sources
Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia's
forces after it invaded the country in February
A key bridge into Kherson – the Antonivskiy
Bridge - is now out of action, after it was struck by Ukrainian forces with
long-range rockets supplied by the US
Thousands of Russian troops are in danger
of being cut off from the rest of the occupied territory – they relied
on the bridge to resupply troops
The half-mile long bridge is one of two
key routes spanning the Dnipro River, which have both now been hit
In his nightly address on Wednesday,
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would “disrupt” Russia’s plans
for Ukraine
Zelensky vows to disrupt Russia’s plans
In his nightly address on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Ukrainian army's successful strikes on the key strategic bridge in Kherson.
"We are doing everything to ensure that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities on our land," he said.
"Whatever plans they have, we will disrupt them.
“And we will liberate our territory with military, diplomatic and all other available means until we reach the legal borders of Ukraine.”
He vowed that Ukraine would eventually rebuild the Antonivskiy Bridge as well as other crossings in the Kherson region.
Russian army near Kherson ‘highly vulnerable’, says UK
We’ve got a bit more on the Ukrainian counter-offensive near Kherson, in the form of an intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence.
