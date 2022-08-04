Families are fighting a finance war, says consumer expert
Personal finance expert Gemma Godfrey has just been speaking to the BBC.
She says families are already struggling and “fighting a war on all fronts”.
A rise in interest rates will add to their problems, she says, as the cost of borrowing will go up.
“It is of deep concern that now not only are people going to be struggling to feed their families, keep their homes warm, also even just get to work,” she says.
How do interest rates affect me?
Mortgages
If you own your home, the chances are you've got a mortgage.
If you're on a fixed rate,
that won't budge whatever happens to interest rates today.
But if you're on a tracker
or standard variable rate - and interest rates rise - your monthly payments
will also go up.
Credit cards and loans
Even if you don't have a
mortgage, changes in interest rates could still affect you.
Bank of England interest
rates also influence the interest charged on things like credit cards, bank
loans and car loans.
Savings
The Bank's decisions also
affect the interest rates people earn on their savings.
Individual banks usually
pass on any interest rate rises - giving savers a higher return on their money.
But for people putting
money away, interest rates are not keeping up with rising prices.
Analysis
Three things to watch out for
Faisal Islam
BBC Economics Editor
There are three significant things to watch out for at noon.
First, what size of interest rate rise, which is widely expected to be the largest in a quarter of a century. Other major central banks across the world are raising by large amounts as they seek to smash down rampant inflation.
Second, the new forecasts from the Bank, which could show yet again inflation peaking higher and lasting longer than previously calculated. The forecasts will also show the delicate balancing act with recession as households find their disposable income drained by surging energy bills.
Last, the first indication of how the Bank of England hopes to reverse more than a decade’s worth of pumping money into the economy by buying up debts - something known as “quantitative easing”. Reversing that could put up longer term interest rates paid on mortgages and by businesses.
It’s a big day for the UK economy, for the Bank of England, and also for the two candidates for PM.
Borrowing costs still below historic levels
A rise in interest rates is a difficult pill to swallow but the UK has seen bigger borrowing costs.
In November 1979, the rate peaked at 17% under Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government amid high inflation and remained in double digits for much of the 1980s.
The UK’s current interest rate is 1.25%.
In 2007, it stood at 5.75% before the financial crisis meant the Bank started to slash rates.
Since then, it has fallen to historically low levels.
In August 2016, the Bank of England cut it to 0.25% after the UK referendum on leaving the European Union.
Borrowing costs subsequently rose again but then the Covid pandemic hit and in March 2020 the Bank announced two rate cuts in the same month, taking the interest rate to 0.1% where it stayed until December last year.
At that point the Bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee voted to increase it to 0.25%.
A rate rise announcement at midday today would be the sixth consecutive rise.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and thanks for joining our live page on the Bank of England’s expected interest rates rise.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest today - here’s what we know so far:
The Bank of England is set to announce its latest decision on interest rates at midday
Rates are widely expected to be raised for the sixth time in a row
Interest rates currently stand at 1.25% but the central bank could increase them to as much as 1.75%
If so, that would be its highest level since December 2008
The Bank hopes to slow the rate at which prices are increasing. It has warned that inflation could pass 11% later this year
The Bank of England is set to announce its latest decision on interest rates at midday
-
Rates are widely expected to be raised for the sixth time in a row
-
Interest rates currently stand at 1.25% but the central bank could increase them to as much as 1.75%
-
If so, that would be its highest level since December 2008
-
The Bank hopes to slow the rate at which prices are increasing. It has warned that inflation could pass 11% later this year
