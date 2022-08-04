BBC Copyright: BBC

Personal finance expert Gemma Godfrey has just been speaking to the BBC.

She says families are already struggling and “fighting a war on all fronts”.

A rise in interest rates will add to their problems, she says, as the cost of borrowing will go up.

“It is of deep concern that now not only are people going to be struggling to feed their families, keep their homes warm, also even just get to work,” she says.