Sad to be laid off from a role I absolutely adored - employee
More Twitter employees have been taking to other social media sites to share their thoughts on the imminent layoff announcement.
One manager with Twitter took to LinkedIn by writing: "Well, I guess I'm part of the layoff.
"Just got remotely logged out of my company laptop and removed from Twitter Slack.
"So sad it had to end this way.
"Solidarity with all my other Tweeps going through the same thing. Sending love to you all."
There are others who in their messages aim to find a new job by listing off their experience.
It doesn't stop them from sharing their disappointment either.
"I’ve lost my job and I need your help please," they write.
"This morning I lost access to my Twitter systems without warning, meaning I’m part of the 50% of workforce layoffs from a role I absolutely adored."
What does that lawsuit say?
The class-action lawsuit filed yesterday by an unknown number of Twitter employees says the company is carrying out layoffs without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.
It came after Twitter's chief executive Elon Musk announced plans for job cuts to lower costs at the company, after he bought the firm last week in a $44bn (£39.3bn) deal.
The
federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act restricts large
companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance
notice.
The
lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN
Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents
that could give up their right to participate in litigation.
"We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights,” the
attorney who filed the complaint, Shannon Liss-Riordan, told Bloomberg.
Liss-Riordan sued Tesla
Inc. over similar claims in June when the electric-car maker
co-founded by Musk laid off around 10% of its workforce.
She said Musk is "repeating the same playbook of what he did at Tesla" and questioned whether he would continue to "thumb his nose at the laws of this country" that protect employees.
Twitter is yet to comment on the lawsuit and we are asking them if they would like to do so.
Read in full: Twitter memo to staff details how they will be sacked
Twitter has sent the following memo to its employees telling them how they will find out if they have been laid off or if their jobs are safe.
Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward. Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder. - If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email. - If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email. - If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email peoplequestions@twitter.com. To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home. We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere. We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process. Thank you.
Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward. Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder. - If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email. - If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email. - If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email peoplequestions@twitter.com. To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home. We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere. We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process. Thank you."
Sacked workers set up support groups as accounts get locked
Thomas Mackintosh
Live reporter
We know that staff will receive an email letting them know about whether they still have a job with Twitter later this afternoon UK time (16:00 GMT), which is Friday morning in the US.
But, already several workers say they have been locked out of their email and Slack accounts before getting that official confirmation they've lost their jobs.
Twitter employees have set up support groups online and published layoff guides for affected colleagues.
Emily Fortner writes: "The fact that the first thing tweeps did when layoffs were finally, officially announced was to send so many heart emojis that we broke Slack says everything no one else knows about this place."
While another employee makes comments towards new boss Elon Musk.
"Honestly happy to be laid off, but the veil of Elon Musk is pierced," Kushal Dave says.
"As messy as Twitter was pre-Elon, it is a veritable clown town of politics and toadyism and psychological abuse now.
"Afraid to get in my Tesla with what I learned this week."
The world's richest man, Elon Musk, completed his $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter last week. He claims that he bought the social media platform to "help humanity".
But his acquisition of the company was not a straightforward process.
Musk announced a plan to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in April. But he backed away from the deal just a few weeks later saying he was concerned that spam accounts on the platform were higher than Twitter had claimed.
Twitter ultimately sued to force him to complete the deal.
Now he's in charge, the tumult continues as he carries out a massive shake-up of the firm, which has not made a profit in several years.
Staff will find out today if they will keep their jobs.
Twitter has sent the following memo to its employees telling them how they will find out if they have been laid off or if their jobs are safe.
What's been happening at Twitter?
The world's richest man, Elon Musk, completed his $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter last week. He claims that he bought the social media platform to "help humanity".
But his acquisition of the company was not a straightforward process.
Musk announced a plan to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in April. But he backed away from the deal just a few weeks later saying he was concerned that spam accounts on the platform were higher than Twitter had claimed.
Twitter ultimately sued to force him to complete the deal.
Now he's in charge, the tumult continues as he carries out a massive shake-up of the firm, which has not made a profit in several years.
Staff will find out today if they will keep their jobs.
Twitter staff sue as Elon Musk begins mass job cuts
Hello and welcome to our live page. Twitter employees are suing the social media company as Elon Musk begins laying off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reports.
Employees have filed a class-action lawsuit saying the company is sacking staff without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.
In an internal email, the social media company said the cuts are "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path".
The firm added that its offices would be temporarily closed and badge access would be suspended.
Staff will be informed by Friday morning about whether they will be laid off following Musk’s takeover of the firm, Twitter says.
Musk, the multi-billionaire, will be Twitter's chief executive after buying the firm last week in a $44bn (£39.3bn) deal.
Stay with us for the latest updates.