Hopes inflation figures will show price rises have peaked

The cost of energy is a key reason why things are getting more expensive.

Oil and gas prices increased because energy was in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine meant less was available from Russia, putting further pressure on prices. The war in Ukraine also led to food prices going up, by reducing the amount of grain available.

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 16.2% in the year to October, up from 14.5% in September.