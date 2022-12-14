Hopes inflation figures will show price rises have peaked

The cost of energy is a key reason why things are getting more expensive. Oil and gas prices increased because energy was in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid. At the same time, the war in Ukraine meant less was available from Russia , putting further pressure on prices. The war in Ukraine also led to food prices going up, by reducing the amount of grain available. The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 16.2% in the year to October, up from 14.5% in September.
Why are prices rising so quickly?
To make things simple, we have a personal inflation calculator, which we've built in collaboration with the Office for National Statistics.
It shows you what the inflation rate is for your household, and identifies the items in your household budget that have gone up the most in price over the past year.
How is the UK's inflation rate measured?
To come up with an inflation figure, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) keeps track of the prices of hundreds of everyday items.
This is known as the "basket of goods".
The basket is constantly updated. Tinned beans and sports bras were added in 2022, reflecting growing interest in plant-based diets and exercise.
Each month's inflation figure shows how much these prices have risen since the same date last year.
You can calculate inflation in a number of different ways, but the main measure is the Consumer Prices Index which was 11.1% in October.
