Interest rates have risen sharply as the Bank of England continues to use its powers to tackle soaring prices. At its last meeting in November, the Bank increased its benchmark rate from 2.25% to 3%.

That was the eighth consecutive hike since December 2021, pushing the rate to its highest level for 14 years.

It also marks the biggest single increase since 1989, and could have a big impact on the cost of living and people's finances.

Analysts suggest rates could reach 4.75% next year.However, that peak is lower than predictions had suggested in the weeks following the market turmoil after the government's mini-budget was badly received.