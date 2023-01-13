Surprise at unexpected UK economic growth in November

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Today's figures provide further evidence that UK economic growth is "heading in the wrong direction", the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has said.

The BCC says the contraction in the economy over the three months to November "sends a clearer signal of the current trajectory of the economy" than the surprise growth seen in November alone.

"Unprecedented energy costs, new trade barriers with the EU, and lasting damage caused by Covid lockdowns have created the hardest trading conditions for small businesses in recent history," said David Bharier, the BCC's head of research.

The group said it expected the economy to contract until the end of 2023, and it has seen "significant falls" in business confidence.

"To get back to growth in the long-term, firms will need to see the removal of trade barriers, particularly with the EU, investment in public infrastructure, and measures to improve their access to appropriately skilled staff."