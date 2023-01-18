Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has been speaking about the inflation rate this morning, and he says the government's “central objective” is to halve inflation over the next year.

Inflation is the “root cause of the anger that people feel” at the moment, Hunt says, referring to the wave of strikes the UK is seeing.

Reducing inflation "will deal with the anger of public sector workers who are seeing their pay eroded," he says.

It will also "deal with the pressure that pensioners are seeing when they are doing their weekly shop, the pressure on businesses worried sometimes about their viability," he says.