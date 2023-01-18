The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has been speaking about the inflation rate this morning, and he says the government's “central objective” is to halve inflation over the next year.
Inflation is the “root cause of the anger that people feel” at the moment, Hunt says, referring to the wave of strikes the UK is seeing.
Reducing inflation "will deal with the anger of public sector workers who are seeing their pay eroded," he says.
It will also "deal with the pressure that pensioners are seeing when they are doing their weekly shop, the pressure on businesses worried sometimes about their viability," he says.
Will the UK beat inflation down as quickly as others?
Faisal Islam
Economics editor at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Slight easing is confirmation that inflation has peaked, but it remains stubbornly high, with particular concern about food prices.
Questions arise as to whether it will prove “stickier” ie harder to get down here in UK than other similar countries, where the rate is lower.
Food prices are going up, fuel's coming down
The inflation rate is calculated by pricing up a "basket of goods" which is constantly updated.
This month's figures show that food prices rose 16.8% in the year to December.
Basics such as milk, cheese and egg saw the largest increases but costs for sugar, jam, honey, syrups, chocolate and soft drinks and juices also jumped.
Prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants.
On the plus side petrol prices dropped 8p per litre last month, while diesel fell by 16p per litre.
Inflation rate down slightly - but prices still rising
The UK’s rate of inflation, defined as the rate at which prices have risen over the course of a year, has fallen to 10.5%.
It is the second time in a row that the monthly Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for inflation show annual price rises slowing.
However, it represents only a 0.2% drop on December, with inflation peaking above 11% in November.
But even with this small measure of good news, this is still more than five times the 2% aimed for by the government and the Bank of England.
It is also important to emphasise, that inflation falling does not mean prices will fall as well - it merely shows they are not rising at the same rate as they were.
Good morning
Welcome back to our ongoing coverage of the cost of living crisis - thanks for joining us.
As you may have seen, the latest inflation figures - the annual rate of price rises - are out and have fallen back slightly from 10.7% to 10.5%.
But that's not much of a gain - the cost of every day items is continuing to rise, just slightly more slowly.
We have travelled to Hawes, North Yorkshire, to speak to people and businesses in the area who are struggling with rising costs, bringing you their stories as well as those of others from around the country.
So stick with us for the latest news, key analysis of what is going on and tips for coping in challenging times.
