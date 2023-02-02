Bank of England expected to raise interest rates again

The Bank of England is the UK's central bank. It is independent of the government.

Its main job is to manage the overall state of the economy.

It has a target to keep inflation - the official measure of how quickly prices are rising - at 2%, but prices are currently rising at about five times that level.

The Bank's traditional response to rising inflation is to increase the UK's official interest rate, which influences the saving and borrowing rates charged by High Street banks.

The Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) meets eight times a year to set rates.

After a series of preliminary meetings, the committee's nine members vote on whether to increase, reduce or hold interest rates, and their collective decision is published at noon.

Minutes of the meeting where the decision was taken are also published.