One start-up founder spent a nervous weekend continually refreshing the page on his SVB online banking app.

Around 40% of the company’s funds are stuck in the bank - but he hopes to get them out today.

He is - perhaps unsurprisingly - delighted by news his funds are safe.

“I spent the weekend talking to my new hires, trying to prevent a panic within the organisation, and on the phone with my VP of finance," he said.

"Everyone is a bit shaken up, but in the end, I don’t think any jobs will be lost, and it appears that taxpayers won’t have to cover the depositors, which seems like a fair resolution."