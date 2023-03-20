UBS and Credit Suisse was a deal that neither side wanted to do, shouldn’t have been necessary on paper (Credit Suisse passed all its capital tests) and was forced through without a shareholder vote.

That doesn’t seem like a particularly confidence-inspiring set of circumstances, but Swiss regulators assessed it was the best outcome to calm frayed nerves.

So far it hasn’t worked. Shares in UBS are down 13% and others are falling too – with Deutsche Bank notably down 10% this morning.

It’s not panic but its not stable.