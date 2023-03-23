PA Media Copyright: PA Media

At the start of this week traders in the City and economists were convinced the Bank of England had good reason to keep interest rates on hold.

A minority on the nine-member committee were already worried that 10 rate rises in a row might pitch the economy into recession.

And the vulnerability of some parts of the financial system to sharply rising rates has been underlined by the demise of banks from SVB to Credit Suisse.

However, yesterday’s inflation figures showed that even after stripping out food and fuel, so-called‘core inflation’ was on the rise.

The Bank of England, which is not mandated to prevent recession but only to target inflation, is widely expected to raise its official rate from 4 to 4.25%.

Adding that to earlier increases, it would mean a minority of mortgage holders on variable rates paying about £251 a month more on average than they did at the end of 2021.