The Bank of England is expected to vote to raise rates again at midday to try to dampen stubbornly high rates of inflation.

Part of that is the fact that the economy has been hit less than was expected by the series of economic shocks affecting the world.

After it’s released its decision on interest rates, the Bank will also release its new forecast for the economy.

It has already rowed back on assumptions there would be a long and deep recession. It could go a little further today, projecting a bit of growth rather than stagnation.

Despite record food price rises, UK consumers have carried on spending, albeit getting less for the pound in their pocket than a year ago.

The still low levels of unemployment have helped Britain weather an energy shock, that could have been much worse. But the basic position is still very sluggish growth, if any, and very high inflation, with rising rates.