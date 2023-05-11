Could we see a more cheerful outlook from the Bank’s economic outlook?
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
The Bank of England is expected to vote to raise rates again at midday to try to dampen stubbornly high rates of inflation.
Part of that is the fact that the economy has been hit less than was expected by the series of economic shocks affecting the world.
After it’s released its decision on interest rates, the Bank will also release its new forecast for the economy.
It has already rowed back on assumptions there would be a long and deep recession. It could go a little further today, projecting a bit of growth rather than stagnation.
Despite record food price rises, UK consumers have carried on spending, albeit getting less for the pound in their pocket than a year ago.
The still low levels of unemployment have helped Britain weather an energy shock, that could have been much worse. But the basic position is still very sluggish growth, if any, and very high inflation, with rising rates.
Why is inflation so high?
High inflation in the UK in recent months has been largely driven by the soaring cost of energy.
When energy bills for businesses and suppliers go up, it can lead to the prices for customers going up, increasing the cost of living.
The soaring cost of energy has been a key factor in driving inflation. Oil and gas were in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid.
I’m back at the Bank of England and about to go subterranean.
This month’s announcement is a big one - as well as any changes to the UK interest rate, the Bank will also publish its Inflation Report where it sets out where it thinks the economy is heading.
Because of that, I will be locked up in the Bank of England’s basement for two hours instead of the usual one.
If that sounds scary, don’t worry. Whenever the Bank of England makes a rate announcement, journalists are invited to read it beforehand so we can write it up in time for midday when the central bank makes it public.
To make sure any information does not leak before 12:00pm, we journalists are ushered to a room in the Bank’s basement - which frankly needs a lick of paint - that is locked. Before that, we also have to surrender our mobile phones.
Two hours might seem like ages to be locked in a room with Fleet Street’s finest, but the time really does fly - helped, in no small part, by the free tea and biscuits the Bank lays on.
Why is the Bank expected to raise interest rates?
It’s all about inflation - the rate at which prices for goods are rising. Inflation reached a 40-year high in recent months, pushing the cost of living up and leaving many people struggling with higher food prices and energy bills.
It has dropped a little now, but it is still at 10.1% (this means things cost 10.1% more now than they did a year ago).
Part of the Bank’s job is to keep inflation at a target rate - and its target rate is 2%, way, way lower than the current rate.
So in response to rising prices, the Bank of England has increased interest rates, which makes the cost of borrowing money more expensive.
This move, in theory, is supposed to make people reduce spending, so that demand for goods cools and price rises slow.
However, it is a tough balancing act as the Bank does not want to slow the economy too much.
What are interest rates and how do they affect me?
Interest rates are the extra money that gets charged on top of a loan. For example, if you borrow £100 from a bank and the bank charges a 5% interest rate, you will pay the bank back £105.
The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank, independent of the government. It sets a “base rate” and this influences the rates charged by lenders on things like mortgages, credit cards and loans. So if the Bank puts its base rate up, that means you'll pay more interest on borrowed money - unless you’ve borrowed it at a fixed interest rate.
Interest rates are often a big deal for people with mortgages, especially those who do not have mortgages with fixed interest rates.
But it is not all bad news, as higher interest rates should see an increase in the interest people earn on savings - though banks can be slow to pass on these rises.
All eyes on the Bank of England
Alexandra Fouché
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we await the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at 12:00 BST.
The Bank has already raised rates to a 14-year high over the past couple of years, as it tries to bring the soaring cost-of-living under control.
It’s widely expected to put them up again for a 12th consecutive time today - from 4.25% to 4.5% - meaning mortgage and loan payments go up (again) for many people. We’ll be watching too to see what the Bank says about the economy.
I’m here with Michael Race from our Business team, Michael Sheils McNamee and our economics editor Faisal Islam is also on hand, and we’re poised to bring you updates and analysis.
Not sure exactly what interest rates are and why they matter? Stay with us, we’ll explain.
You can read more about it here.
