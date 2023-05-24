The UK inflation rate has dropped below 10% for the first time
in eight months.
The rate at which prices rose in April compared to a year ago
was 8.7%, according to figures just released by the Office for National
statistics.
Forecasters had expected a figure closer to 8%.
Although this a big drop, it is still high because the
government's target for inflation is 2%
BreakingUK inflation drops to 8.7%
The UK's overall inflation figure dropped to 8.7% in the year to April from 10.1% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
‘A slight glimmer of hope’
Kath Paddison
Digital producer, Wake Up to Money
Llyr JonesCopyright: Llyr Jones
A Welsh farmer has told us the last 12 months have been “challenging” with the price of feed, fertiliser, diesel and electricity increasing.
Llyr Jones, 22, runs Derwydd Farm in Corwen has a flock of 32,000 hens and he also raises cattle.
He told 5 Live's Wake Up To Money, the Ukrainian war has added to the pressures because he buys feed from global markets.
But Jones says there’s “a slight glimmer of hope for the next few months” because of the cost of fuel and diesel are starting to fall.
What can be done to tackle inflation?
The Bank of England has a target to keep inflation at 2%, but
the current rate is still more than five times that.
Its traditional response to rising inflation is to put up
interest rates.
This makes borrowing more expensive, and can mean some people
with mortgages see their monthly payments go up. Some saving rates also
increase.
When people have less money to spend, they buy fewer things,
reducing the demand for goods and slowing price rises.
We really are feeling the pinch
So, what are things currently like for those running a business?
Roni Savage is the Federation of Small Businesses construction policy
chair and has been telling BBC Radio 5Live's Wake Up To Money that things are still
"very difficult" across the construction sector.
"We are feeling the pinch," she says. "In 2022 we
saw an increase of costs by 15%. And coupled with an increase in interest rates,
we have struggled a bit more.
Roni says she doesn't have much confidence in the Bank of
England as she feels they have failed to get a handle on the situation.
"They are learning every day and that is the issue,"
she says.
What is inflation and how does it affect me?
Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time.
When energy bills for businesses and suppliers go up, it can lead to the prices for customers going up too, increasing the cost of living.
The soaring cost of energy has been a key factor driving the UK’s high inflation rate in recent months. Oil and gas were in greater demand as life got back to normal after Covid.
Expect a massive drop but rate is still incredibly high
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
The official numbers for inflation should start to drop sharply
in the numbers just about to be released.
This will be at the same time, a massive drop, and still
incredibly high.
And it is worth restating that a slower rate of inflation does
not mean prices actually coming down. It means that prices will stop going up
by quite so much.
The cause is the fact that energy price rises are slowing from
the extreme hikes seen a year ago.
Exactly where it lands is a matter of key importance.
There are fears, that even as energy price rises moderate, food
price rises are proving far more stubborn.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned of
“premature celebration”, as in history, when inflation gets to double digits,
it tends to linger in the system not for weeks or months, but for years.
So while we expect progress in the right direction, it may not
feel like that in people’s shopping baskets for some time to come.
And the numbers will have a key influence on whether further
interest rate rises are announced by the Bank of England.
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome along as we find out the UK’s latest
inflation rate.
At 07:00 BST, we’ll get the latest figures from the Office for
National Statistics on how fast prices are rising in the UK.
Inflation, which measures the rate prices go up, fell to 10.1%
in the year to March from 10.4% in February. Despite the fall, food prices
continued to rise at their fastest rate for 45 years.
Inflation was
expected to fall below 10% in March, but soaring food
prices meant it fell by less than expected. The last time the UK inflation rate
was below 10% was August 2022, when it slipped to 9.9% from July's 10.1%.
I’m here with Thomas Mackintosh, Emily McGarvey and Jen Meierhans and our business colleagues to explain exactly what it all means for you.
