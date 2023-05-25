Prices unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels soon - Ofgem
And now to Radio 4's Today programme interview with Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley.
He says that while it is undoubtedly good news that energy prices will fall from July, they are still relatively high - and likely to stay that way for some time.
Quote Message: In the medium term, we’re unlikely to see prices return to the levels we saw before the energy crisis, and therefore we believe that it is imperative that government, Ofgem, consumer groups and the wider industry work together to support vulnerable groups."
In the medium term, we’re unlikely to see prices return to the levels we saw before the energy crisis, and therefore we believe that it is imperative that government, Ofgem, consumer groups and the wider industry work together to support vulnerable groups."
Prices are moving in the right direction, says Ofgem
In a press release accompanying the announcement, Jonathan Brearley, the boss of Ofgem, says: "After
a difficult winter for consumers it is encouraging to see signs that the market
is stabilising and prices are moving in the right direction."
But he admits: "We know people are still finding it hard, the cost-of-living crisis continues
and these bills will still be troubling many people up and down the country."
He said people should contact their suppliers for help if they are unable to pay their bills.
We'll have more from Jonathan Brearley shortly - he's taking to the Today programme at the moment.
Time to shop for a new energy deal?
Fixed energy deals have all but disappeared as an option for households because of the volatility of prices.
However, with a (relatively) lower price cap, does that people may again be able to shop around and switch to the supplier offering the best deal?
Potentially - but consumer groups have warned that might not be best for everyone, especially with uncertain future costs.
"We hope to see consumers back able to make some choices," said Emily Seymour, of consumer group Which? "However, it will depend on where energy prices go next."
BreakingEnergy bills to fall under new price cap
Energy bills will fall to £2,074 a year for the typical household from July, under the new price cap announced by the regulator Ofgem.
What does this mean for my energy bill?
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
The announcement today will lead to the first drop in domestic energy prices for nearly three years.
It will mean a fall in bills for pretty much everyone - but there are a few things to remember.
Firstly, bills remain high compared with pre-Covid days.
Secondly, since April, there hasn’t been a discount on everyone’s bills as there was during the winter.
And thirdly, the cap limits the price of each unit of energy, not the total bill. If you use a lot of gas and electricity, your bill will still be high.
Lastly, anyone who pays by direct debit might not see an immediate impact. It will be up to their supplier to make that change to the monthly demand, so it is worth keeping across that change and any credit that may build up.
What is the energy price cap?
In short, it limits how much suppliers can charge households for each unit of gas and electricity they use.
It's set every three months by Ofgem, the energy industry regulator. Prices for variable tariff energy deals in England, Wales and Scotland are controlled by it.
But when wholesale prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the cap rose sharply.
Minister then said household bills would be limited under the government's Energy Price Guarantee scheme. And as we've just said, that expires soon.
But now wholesale prices have fallen, the new cap will be lower than the old guarantee.
And why not Northern Ireland? Well, energy is regulated separately there, so bills will be held at £1,950 per year for an average household.
What's happening today?
Since October, typical annual household energy bills have been capped at £2,500 under the government's Energy Price Guarantee.
But that scheme will expire at the end of June which means that, from July, the Ofgem cap will determine households bills again.
The new price cap will be lower than the guarantee.
Analysts predict Ofgem's decision will mean a £450 drop in a typical household's annual gas and electricity bill, to about £2,050.
Good morning
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage of the energy price cap announcement when we’ll find out how much households can expect to pay for gas and electricity from July.
At 7am, Ofgem, the energy watchdog, will announce the new cap on prices in homes in England, Scotland and Wales. We're expecting a drop - meaning a decline in bills for millions of households.
I’m here in London with colleagues from business, and together we'll bring you the announcement, the reaction and expert analysis on what this means for you.
