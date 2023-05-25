In a press release accompanying the announcement, Jonathan Brearley, the boss of Ofgem, says: "After a difficult winter for consumers it is encouraging to see signs that the market is stabilising and prices are moving in the right direction."

But he admits: "We know people are still finding it hard, the cost-of-living crisis continues and these bills will still be troubling many people up and down the country."

He said people should contact their suppliers for help if they are unable to pay their bills.

We'll have more from Jonathan Brearley shortly - he's taking to the Today programme at the moment.