The Bank of England has a target to keep inflation at 2%, but the current rate is still more than five times that. Its traditional response to inflation rising is to put up interest rates. This makes borrowing more expensive and can mean some people with mortgages see their monthly payments go up. Some saving rates also increase. When people have less money to spend, they buy fewer things, reducing the demand for goods and slowing price rises.
What can be done to tackle inflation?
How is inflation measured?
The cost of more than 700 everyday items is gathered by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to come up with a monthly inflation figure.
The so-called inflation basket is constantly updated, recently alcopops were removed and frozen berries were added.
Each month's inflation figure shows how much these prices have risen since the same period last year.
You can calculate inflation in various ways, but the main measure is the Consumer Prices Index (CPI).
The latest figure for CPI was 10.1% in the year to March, down from 10.4% in February and 11.1% in October.
What has the inflation level been?
Inflation reached a 40-year high in recent months, pushing the cost of living up and leaving many people struggling with higher food prices and energy bills.
It was 11.1% back in October 2022, and is on its way down now but it is still at 8.7%.
Part of the Bank of England’s job is to keep inflation at a target rate of 2% - far lower than the current rate.
In response to rising prices, the Bank has recently increased interest rates, which makes the cost of borrowing money more expensive.
