What can we expect today?
At noon, we’ll get the announcement from the Bank on its interest rate decision.
Our colleagues Daniel Thomas and Faisal Islam are at what’s called a lock-in at the Bank of England - where they get a bit of time to pore over the Bank’s report before it’s released.
We’ll bring you all the key detail from them as soon as we can and then we’ll have analysis from our economics and cost of living correspondents on what it means for you.
Another rate rise is on the cards
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate - called the base rate - is already at a 14-year high of 4.5% as the Bank tries to bring the rising cost-of-living under control.
But yesterday a grim picture got ever grimmer. Inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - was expected to have dropped in May, but it didn’t, according to the latest official figures.
A base rate rise to 4.75% was already widely expected - now some say we might see a jump to 5%.
Either way, monthly payments on some mortgages, loans and credit cards will go up further - and we’re hearing more and more from people who are feeling the impact.
Stay with us as we explain what’s happening, why and what it means.
