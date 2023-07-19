A shopper seen walking between the aisles at a supermarket in Kendal, UK
Inflation figures set to reveal if price rises slowing

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Good morning and thanks for joining us as we find out the rate of price rises in the UK.

    At 07:00 BST, the Office for National Statistics(ONS) will release the inflation figure for June. It’s a percentage which tells us how fast prices are rising in the UK - this gives us an idea of the cost of living.

    Overall inflation stayed at 8.7% in April and May but it had been as high as 11.1% in October.false

    Stay with us this morning - we're here to explain exactly what it all means for you.

