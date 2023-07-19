Good morning and thanks for joining us as we find out the rate of price rises in the UK.

At 07:00 BST, the Office for National Statistics(ONS) will release the inflation figure for June. It’s a percentage which tells us how fast prices are rising in the UK - this gives us an idea of the cost of living.

Overall inflation stayed at 8.7% in April and May but it had been as high as 11.1% in October.

Stay with us this morning - we're here to explain exactly what it all means for you.