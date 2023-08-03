PA Media Copyright: PA Media

At noon, the Bank of England will publish its interest rate decision.

Before that, however, our colleagues Faisal Islam and Dearbail Jordan will be locked in the Bank’s basement. That’s because the media get some extra time to pore over the report - and write a news story - before it is released publicly.

Usually, reporters are given an hour’s grace before the announcement is unveiled, but today is different because the Bank is also publishing its Monetary Policy Report.

This report - which is released four times a year - basically sets out the Bank’s expectations for the UK. It will cover things like how quickly, or slowly, the Bank expects inflation to ease as well as its outlook on the strength of the UK’s economy.

So, this time around, Faisal and Dearbail will be locked in the basement for two hours.

After that, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other key figures will give a press conference and we’ll hear what they have to say about the rate decision.