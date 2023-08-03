Ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision, a small group of protesters have gathered in Threadneedle Street to voice their opposition to rising rates.
The Bank is widely expected to increase rates to 5.25% at midday, but protesters outside the building are holding placards that argue against the move, with one saying: "Pay rises, not rate rises."
What's going on at the Bank of England?
At noon, the Bank of
England will publish its interest rate decision.
Before that, however, our colleagues Faisal
Islam and Dearbail Jordan will
be locked in the Bank’s basement. That’s because the media get some extra time
to pore over the report - and write a news story - before it is released
publicly.
Usually, reporters are given an hour’s grace before the
announcement is unveiled, but today is different because the Bank is
also publishing its Monetary Policy Report.
This report - which is released four times a year - basically sets
out the Bank’s expectations for the UK. It will cover things like how quickly, or slowly, the Bank expects inflation to ease as well as its outlook on the
strength of the UK’s economy.
So, this time around, Faisal and Dearbail will be locked in the basement for two hours.
basement for two hours.
After that, Bank of
England Governor Andrew Bailey and other key figures will give a press
conference and we’ll hear what they have to say about the rate decision.
What are interest rates and how do they affect me?
Interest rates are the extra money that gets charged on top of a loan repayment.
For example, if you borrow £100 from a bank and it charges a 5% interest rate,
you will pay back £105.
The Bank of England is the UK's central bank and it is independent from the government.
the government.
It sets a “base rate” and this influences how much
lenders will charge borrowers who take out a mortgage, a loan or a credit card.
So if the Bank of England puts its interest rate up, that usually means you'll pay
more interest on borrowed money - unless you’ve borrowed it at a fixed
rate.
Interest rates are often a big deal for people with mortgages,
especially those who do not have a loan with a fixed rate.
But it is not all bad news, as higher interest rates should mean
an increase in the interest people earn on savings - though
banks can be slow to pass on these rises.
What to expect today
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we wait for the Bank of England’s latest decision on interest rates at midday.
The UK’s official interest rate, which is also known as the “base rate”, currently stands at 5%. That’s the highest for 15 years - and it is predicted to go even higher today.
The expectation is that we will likely see interest rates rise to 5.25%. That would be a smaller increase than the sharp hike the Bank announced in June.
However, nothing is certain when it comes to interest rates.
While the rate of inflation is slowing, it is still high at 7.9% in the year to June. There is a possibility - admittedly a remote one - that interest rates could hit 5.5%. They could even stay at 5%.
Whatever happens, stay with us throughout the day as we explain what rising interest rates mean for mortgages, credit cards, savings and everything else it affects.