UK inflation falls sharply for second month to 6.8%

Today's figures increase likelihood of further rate rises
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
At first glance, this sharp fall in the rate of inflation to below 7% puts the UK on a path to a more normal economic situation.
The falls in domestic energy bills are causing the headline rate of inflation to come down for a second month in a row.
However, the underlying measures of inflationary pressures across the economy, are no longer going in the right direction. Services inflation was back up to 7.4%, the joint highest level since 1992.
This drove the fact core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy, stopped falling, remaining at 6.9%.
The significance of these measures is it shows how much inflation is left in the economy, after the direct impacts of the energy shock has passed through the economy.
This set of figures increase the likelihood of further rate rises in September and October.
Analysis
Can the government meet its inflation pledge?
Dharshini David
Chief economics correspondent
In January, the prime minister said the government would halve the
rate of inflation. The latest available data then had that rate at 10.7%.
The vow raised economists’ eyebrows. The cost-of-living crisis has
been rooted in food and energy costs, dictated by global commodity markets.
It’s been
exacerbated by rising prices in other sectors; and it’s the job of the independent Bank of England to dampen those by hiking interest rates.
The government has little direct control over inflation.
But, there’s a chance luck
could be on the government’s side, as commodity prices have moved in the right
direction, and rate hikes take effect.
If that continues, inflation could end
the year at just over 5%. But it’s not certain and
would still mean prices are substantially higher than at the end of 2022.
UK inflation higher than many other major economies - Labour
Reacting to the UK inflation rate falling to 6.8%, Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Inflation in Britain remains high and higher than many other major economies".
"After 13 years of economic chaos and incompetence under the Conservatives, working people are worse off - with higher energy bills and prices in the shops," she said.
"Labour's plan to build a strong economy will make working people better off by boosting growth, improving living standards and cutting household bills."
Government plan to tackle inflation is working - Hunt
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is welcoming today's inflation rate announcement, but says the government's work is not finished.
“The
decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working, and the rate now
stands at its lowest level since February last year," he said.
“But
while price rises are slowing, we’re not at the finish line. We must stick to
our plan to halve inflation this year and get it back to the 2% target
as soon as possible.”
Analysis
Most analysts still expect further interest rate rise
Dharshini David
Chief economics correspondent
Helping the fall in inflation was a fall in the energy price cap on 1 July and a slowing of the rate at which food prices were rising - although those are still almost 15% higher than a year ago.
While some ingredients have got cheaper, retailers still faced higher bills for the likes of wages and transport - it’s often customers who pay the prices.
Strip out food and energy and so-called core inflation remains close to a 30-year high.
That category includes many non-essentials, suggesting some households still had the means to treat themselves to non-essentials – and it’s that discretionary spending that the Bank of England is aiming at when it raises interest rates.
With inflation still far higher than its 2% target, most analysts expect a further rate rise come September. And it remains uncertain whether the government can fulfil its pledge to see inflation halve over this year.
BreakingUK inflation drops to 6.8%
Inflation in the UK dropped to 6.8% in the year to July from 7.9% in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Latest inflation figures due shortly
It's nearly 07:00 and inflation figures in the year leading up to July 2023 are due soon.
Forecasters say the UK's inflation rate is likely to fall further, but will likely remain above the government's target of 2%.
Stay with us as we bring you reaction and analysis to the announcement.
'I work full time and still struggle'
Mary is a Canadian who has been living in the UK for 20 years. She says the recent rise in the cost of the living has hit her hard.
“It’s primarily rent and food. My utility bills have stabilised but they have gone up considerably. Over two thirds of my income goes on bills, it’s insane," she says.
Mary, who lives alone, says sometime it’s so bad she has to choose between eating and paying a bill.
“I’m full time employed and I still struggle, so I can’t imagine what it’s like for people who are part-time or unemployed."
She says she wants utility companies to stop putting up prices and for food prices to come down.
“I would like the government to step in a cap prices,” she adds.
How UK inflation compares to other countries
Britons are not alone in feeling a cost of living squeeze, but prices are still higher in the UK than in many other rich nations.
Wages grew at a record annual pace in the April to June period, according to new official figures released yesterday.
Regular pay rose by 7.8%, the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001. And as we’ve been reporting, inflation - which measure the rate at which prices rise - has eased but remains high at 7.9%.
Darren Morgan, from the ONS, said the latest figures suggested real pay growth, which takes into account the rate of inflation, is "recovering".
However, wage growth is not quite outstripping the pace of price rises. Morgan told the BBC that real pay growth was "still falling a little", dropping by 0.6%.
'If business costs don't fall, we'll have to increase prices'
Dharshini David
Chief economics correspondent
The owner of Nigerian food store Naija High Streetin South London says he has limited price hikes, despite some costs doubling.
Feyisara, who runs the business with his wife, says a box of plantain cost £16 five years ago. Now it’s between £35 and £40. The cost of meat and beans and other imported ingredients has also risen.
“Everything’s gone up but somehow we’ve been able to absorb it,” he says. He says he’s fortunate to be on a busy street market and footfall is steady.
But if wholesale costs don’t ease soon he fears the shop will have to put up its prices.
“If they don’t fall, we’ll have to unfortunately increase our prices, so that we’re able to absorb it. So that the business can cope.”
What can be done to lower inflation?
As we mentioned earlier, inflation is the rate at which the cost of goods and services is rising. The Bank of England tries to limit this to 2%, but the figure’s been well above that by some time.
Typically, central banks respond to inflation by raising interest rates. Higher interest rates make it more expensive for people to borrow money to buy things, meaning they are instead encouraged to save their money.
The theory is that they will then generally buy fewer things – reducing the demand for goods and services and therefore slowing inflation.
People who have already borrowed money and are repaying it with interest - such as those with mortgages - will be among the hardest hit, as their monthly payments will go up. The Bank has put up rates 14 consecutive times since December 2021.
But the pain’s not over: overall prices are still likely to have been more than 6% up on a year ago. That’s because other items were still getting more expensive – most notably food.
Although some ingredients got cheaper, retailers still faced higher bills for the likes of wages and transport. And it’s often customers who pick up the tab.
Strip out food and energy, and so-called core inflation is likely to have remained high. That suggests households still have the funds to treat themselves to non-essentials.
And it’s that discretionary spending that the Bank of England is aiming at when it raises interest rates. With inflation still several times higher than its 2% target, most analysts expect a further rate rise come September.
What is inflation?
Inflation measures how quickly prices are rising (or very occasionally falling) for goods and services.
And a series of recent shocks to the economy has caused high inflation, the Bank of England says.
First, the Covid pandemic pushed prices up as more people bought goods - but there were problems getting enough of the goods, particularly with importing them from abroad.
Second, the war in Ukraine led to large increases in the price of gas and food.
Then, a big fall in the number of people available to work meant employers began offering higher wages to job applicants, with many businesses increasing their prices to cover these costs.
