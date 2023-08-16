UK inflation falls sharply for second month to 6.8%

At first glance, this sharp fall in the rate of inflation to below 7% puts the UK on a path to a more normal economic situation.

The falls in domestic energy bills are causing the headline rate of inflation to come down for a second month in a row.

However, the underlying measures of inflationary pressures across the economy, are no longer going in the right direction. Services inflation was back up to 7.4%, the joint highest level since 1992.

This drove the fact core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy, stopped falling, remaining at 6.9%.

The significance of these measures is it shows how much inflation is left in the economy, after the direct impacts of the energy shock has passed through the economy.

This set of figures increase the likelihood of further rate rises in September and October.